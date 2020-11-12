What comes first — the chicken or the egg? Maybe neither — instead, maybe a molecule called RNA.
The Burke lab at the Bond Life Sciences Center was awarded a $5 million grant from the National Aeronautic and Space Administration (NASA) to investigate if chains of RNA can sustain metabolic reactions in a way that supports life.
The study may hold the key to understanding if and how life can originate on other planets.
“When NASA is looking for signs of life on other planets and other moons, they need to know what to look for, and a big part of the underlying science for the search for life elsewhere is to try to understand how life came about on this planet,” said Donald Burke-Aguero, principal investigator at Bond Life Sciences Center and professor of Molecular Microbiology & Immunology in the MU School of Medicine.
But when it comes to this planet, the research could improve technologies in other fields, such as biomedicine and biofuels.
The research is centered around the “RNA World Hypothesis,” which theorizes that chains of genetic-carrying molecules, RNA, were critically important for the beginning of life on Earth, billions of years before dinosaurs existed.
According to a news release from the MU School of Medicine, Burke-Aguero and his team will develop several new techniques to evolve chains of RNA in a laboratory and then identify variations capable of performing their reactions over and over, quickly and efficiently.
In the simplest terms, Burke-Aguero compares his work with learning how to play basketball. He explains that scientists already know RNA can accomplish certain scientific tasks, similar to shooting a basketball into a five-foot-wide hoop three feet off the ground. The challenge now is to discover whether or not RNA can sustain more complicated reactions and chemical transformations, therefore narrowing and raising the hoop.
The $5 million award over five years is part of NASA’s inaugural Interdisciplinary Consortia for Astrobiology Research program, which involves 12 investigators at eight institutions, with MU as the lead institution.
Asking how life originated on Earth is a question that has been posed since the beginning of life itself, and the hope is that the research from Burke-Aguero’s team will be able to present a much clearer piece of a large puzzle.
“As different groups attack different problems, each of the individual puzzles comes into focus a little bit better,” Burke-Aguero said.
Burke-Aguero said that the team is delighted and proud that they’ve been chosen by NASA to push the project forward.