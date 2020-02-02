The room was filled with bodies and voices as spectators prepared to listen to a two-hour solo performance by MU's Peter Miyamoto in "Beethoven or Bust" on Friday at Whitmore Recital Hall.
Miyamoto played a total of four different sonatas, each with its own style of movements. The concert is the second in a series of nine concerts that Miyamoto has planned as part of a bigger project to complete all 40 of Beethoven's sonatas.
"I'm really glad I'm doing it," he said. "The works are greater than they could ever be played. But that's part of it. Beethoven struggled in his life, so his pieces are all about the struggle."
As a 10-year-old, Miyamoto heard Beethoven's "Pathétique Sonata" and immediately asked for lessons. He was studying at the San Francisco Conservatory for Music by the age of 12.
"I am musically a descendant of Beethoven," he said. "Which isn't as impressive as it sounds, (because many pianists are). Beethoven taught Carl Czerny, who taught Theodore Leschetitzky, and then he taught Artur Schnabel, who has taught five of my teachers."
Miyamoto said that he came to music because of Beethoven — it's what brought him to the piano. But he never expected to do music as a professional career.
"I had the opportunity to go to Curtis (Institute of Music), and my teacher suggested I audition," he said. He deferred an acceptance into Stanford and now has degrees from Curtis Institute of Music, Yale University, Michigan State University and the Royal Academy of Music in London.
Miyamoto tries to understand music in every aspect, from every note to every emotion, and then he tries to transmit that to an audience. With recitals and master classes taking him around the world, he is always building his repertoire.
"There were some tours where all I was playing was Chopin, and then other times I would play a mix," he said. "But I always try to play a new piece for every concert."
Miyamoto doesn't just share his music on stage. He is an associate professor of piano and chamber music at MU and has been teaching there for 15 years.
"My own performance helps my teaching because this way I can transmit my experience to the students," he said. "I think it's important to expose the younger generation to classical music, and what I have to offer always changes because I also perform."
During his concerts, Miyamoto said he tries to make sure he doesn't overwhelm his audience. His favorite piece is Schubert's B-flat major sonata, but it's a 40-minute piece. Even though it's a fun piece for him, it could be difficult for the audience to pay attention for that long.
"I would be sad to see the day where people couldn't enjoy such pieces," he said.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.