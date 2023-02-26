Students from Latin America at MU are as diverse as their region, which consists of more than 30 countries and territories.
“But we still , ultimately, share this label (Latinos) and this unity, despite our differences,” said Claudia Rodriguez, co-president of the Association of Latin American Students.
ALAS meetings bring some of these students together, becoming a celebration of Latin American culture, a history lesson, a safe space and a community reunion.
“Sometimes we lose track of time talking because you learn so many different things,” said Melanie Oliva, senior at MU and communications chair of the association. “You might come in with some knowledge, but you’ll always leave with one or two things that you didn’t know.”
During the celebration of Día de Los Muertos last fall, for example, the members shared the different ways they celebrate the tradition around the region. Some members said they create “altars,” with distinct foods depending on the country, while others have festivals and some visit their loved ones’ graves.
Hispanic and Latino students make up about 5 percent of the student population at MU. The organization has improved on representing the multiplicity of their voices, including Black Latinos, said Nico Walton-Nuñez, who has been a member of the organization since 2018.
Rodriguez agreed and said ALAS is also a safe space for LGBTQ+ students. One of the things she likes the most about the group is that they can learn and share their experiences without shame.
“We can have difficult conversations and not shame one another. It’s a very safe space,” she said, “and that’s something I will always remember.”
While not all ALAS members are affiliated with sororities and fraternities, Greek life is a core component of the organization. Some of the affiliates are Delta Xi Nu Multicultural Sorority, Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority and Lambda Theta Phi Latin Fraternity.
It also consists of other organizations like the Latin@ Business Student Association, Latina/o Graduate/Professional Network and Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers.
In ALAS, Rodriguez found a sense of community, after “feeling lost” when she first got to MU from Puerto Rico.
“I’m missing people that I can relate to, in a cultural sense, because that kind of connection is just different. It’s different when you connect to someone in that way,” she remembers thinking.
Her experience at MU changed after finding ALAS. “That was the biggest difference for me, having that sense of being lost, gone, filling that hole with ALAS.”
The origin
Anna Romero moved from El Paso, Texas, to Columbia in 1990 to work as a professor at MU and as the managing editor of KBIA, the NPR member station based at MU.
Romero, who is now the student success coach for Academic Access and Leadership Development at MU, still recalls the “culture shock” she experienced 33 years ago. She also remembers how it led to founding the first English speaking Latin American organization on campus, the Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO), now ALAS.
“The only appearance of anything Latin or Latino was one Mexican restaurant near Eighth and Elm Street, Los Bandidos,” she remembered.
When she started teaching at the School of Journalism, a handful of Latino students on campus approached her “little by little” expressing similar concerns — “they felt lost on campus and didn’t know where to go,” she said.
Small conversations during office hours with students and talks with another staff member, Claribell Gallivan, sparked a recruitment process for the association.
At that time, there were other small “fractured” organizations with only two to three members of certain Latin American countries like Brazil and Cuba, Romero said.
These organizations, which didn’t have enough members to be officially recognized by the institution, came together and formed the bigger umbrella group that is now ALAS.
“They finally started to realize, ‘Hey, we do have a common thread and a common culture’,” Romero said. “They finally embraced their differences, and came together and realized that there’s more power in numbers.”
Romero remembered that students immediately started to feel better and that their excitement also encouraged her as a first-generation faculty member.
First-generation students
First-generation students, whose parents did not attend college, have to deal with guilt, lack of mentorship and additional challenges than those already present for Latino students, MU alumna Rebecca Rivas said to a room full of ALAS members this fall.
Latinos are more likely to be first-generation college students than any other racial or ethnic group, with 44% of Latin American students being the first in their family to attend college, according to educational nonprofit organization Excelencia in Education.
Rivas explained that she dealt with many of these feelings as a first-generation student herself and that identity-based organizations are key for Latino students to succeed in predominantly white institutions like MU.
During her college experience, “Adelante!,” a now-defunct bilingual newspaper on campus, was the group where she eventually found a safe space, she said.
Her experience resonated with some ALAS members, including a first-generation student who told her with teary eyes she wanted to leave MU. Rivas offered her guidance and contact information to help the students through their struggles.
“The superpower that first-gen students have, I think particularly over other students, is you guys have such incredible intuition,” Rivas said at the event. “Because you have to seek something out in a way that other people haven’t.”
Joanna Rodelo, co-president of ALAS, said that hearing Rivas’ work and travel experiences helped her revive her own determination as a first-generation Mexican American.
“I wanted to travel the world, but I thought it was impossible until I met her,” she said.
Rodelo said ALAS became a support group for her since she met Neftalí Ruiz, another first-generation student, who at the time was the co-treasurer and became like a mentor to Rodelo.
“I feel like having the opportunity to engage with other people who were also first generation helped me name what I was experiencing when I first came here, which was imposter syndrome,” Rodelo said.
Imposter syndrome -- unfounded feelings of self doubt and incompetence -- impacts women and minority groups disproportionally. One way to reduce these feelings, experts say, is by talking to friends, family or other supportive peers.
“Having people validate my feelings and making me understand myself more really helped me grow as an individual with my own emotions, with my own feelings, and understanding that I’m not alone,” Rodelo said.
Welcoming Afro Latinos, Black students
Afro Latinos, people of African descent from Latin America, often struggle with recognition and acceptance from both Latino and African American communities.
“Afro Latino culture is not really talked about in our communities,” Oliva said.
Oliva’s grandfather is an Afro Latino man, but it wasn’t until it was discussed in an ALAS general body meeting that she learned more about the term. Having grown up in Kansas City, discussions like this made ALAS gatherings a space for her to connect with her Honduran heritage and culture.
“Back home they’re like, you go to MU, there are just white people there,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Yes, but I joined ALAS and I felt like it was our community. It was our space, and that space is very important to me.’”
Walton-Nuñez also has Honduran heritage from his dad and Black lineage from his mom. He said that his experience at ALAS has been positive both socially and academically, helping him meet with many of his friends and professors.
The organization has become more welcoming of Black Latinos over the years, but it wasn’t always like that, he said.
But now, he said, “I feel, in my experience, that people aren’t afraid of, they’re not scared of, being around someone who’s Black.”
He has also seen an active inclusion of people interested in the Latino community, regardless of their lineage.
Payton Blanchard, a sophomore at MU, joined ALAS during his freshman year and said that as a Black student the association has given him a bigger community he can relate to while learning about the Latino community.
The inclusive efforts have made the organization grow over the years.
“We went from a little handful of five, I think at the time, to over 100 and still growing,” Romero said. “On a weekly basis, I get a request to admit a new member to the organization.”
The organization has grown mostly because it creates a sense of belonging on campus that the members were unable to find anywhere else, Romero said. It also connects students with academic opportunities, scholarships and resources.
“Everybody wants to belong to some group and have a family,” she said. “So if you don’t actually have your own family and friends from back home, you create your own family when you’re at Mizzou, and I think that all these student organizations do that.”