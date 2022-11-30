Band is where Alex Jackson always wanted to be. He would arrive at Marching Mizzou rehearsals over 45 minutes early sometimes just because he was excited to be there.
“I’d be there around 4:00 (for 4:15 rehearsals), but he would get there at like 3:30,” Rachel Alvarez, a friend of Jackson and Marching Mizzou tuba player, said. “I’m like, ‘Bud, that is too early.’ Especially on the really cold days. He’d just sit there freezing, like, ‘I don’t care. I’m so excited.’”
Jackson was a junior music education major from Garden City and East Lynn, Missouri. He was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer in the spring of 2021. On Nov. 24, Jackson died at age 20.
He played mellophone in Marching Mizzou, French horn in Horn Choir, Symphonic Band and University Band and was in the 22-member Kappa Kappa Psi band service fraternity.
Friends and faculty say Jackson was bright, outgoing, selfless, dedicated, goofy, optimistic, stubborn and kind.
“You know how June bugs and fireflies will be attracted to beams of light at night? He was like one of those. He was like a light at night because he just had this gravitation to him that pulled people,” Jay Schroeder, alto saxophone player and Kappa treasurer, said.
“It wasn’t in his nature to be quiet or to be negative or to keep secrets from people,” Schroeder said. “He wore his heart on his sleeve to the fullest. He liked being with other people.”
Devoted to music
Music is what Jackson wanted to do with his life. Brandi Whitmore, one of his closest friends since middle school, said he knew he wanted to teach high school band and inspire kids “ever since he first picked up an instrument” in middle school.
Logan Carter, who had been like a brother to Jackson since second grade, said he wanted to teach in Texas so he could live somewhere warm.
Emma Leto, Marching Mizzou tuba player and member of Kappa, said she remembers when Jackson started playing French horn in seventh grade. She was an eighth-grader in band, and her teacher asked her to teach Jackson, even though she played tuba. She matched notes with Jackson and helped teach him rhythms.
By high school, Jackson was taking private lessons an hour away in Kansas City every week on top of practicing music for school and solos.
Some of Leto’s favorite memories are when she and Jackson spent the whole day together, like All-State Audition days where they rode a bus with just three students total and ate at HuHot, where they threw rice at each other.
Jackson also played jazz bass guitar at school. Carter said he loved jazz, and it was his favorite thing to talk about. Jackson listened to jazz all the time and loved watching “Whiplash,” a movie about jazz drummer Andrew Neiman.
Jackson was a drum major for two years at Sherwood High School, and one of his most prized possessions was a conducting baton Tiffany Lechner, his band director, gave him because she knew he’d be an amazing director one day.
“He treasured that thing,” Schroeder said. “It meant so much to him.”
A ‘model student’ in Marching Mizzou
In high school, Jackson came to MU for Band Day, an event where high school bands come to campus to play and learn about Marching Mizzou.
Marching Mizzou was the reason Jackson came to MU. After learning about the band at Band Day, he didn’t want to be anywhere else.
Amy M. Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou, said Jackson “loved Marching Mizzou nearly more than anyone.”
“He did everything he could and gave everything he could to us, no matter how it was affecting him personally because he wanted nothing more than to be on the field with us,” Knopps said. “There was that true grit, that dedication, that desire to give himself to something that has been deeply meaningful to him.”
Marching Mizzou received news that Jackson was stopping treatment and entering hospice a few days before leaving for their trip to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Cora Mitchell, a senior piccolo player and Kappa member, said the news weighed heavily on the band throughout the trip.
The mellophone section got pins for the band members, who wore them in the parade and at the game against Arkansas the next day.
Jackson was conscious and able to watch the band perform on TV that morning.
“I was so hoping he did make it to that morning to see us,” Knopps said. “In my bones I felt that he did, and it was just so wonderful to hear from his family that yes, he did see us on Thursday morning, and he was so proud to have seen our performance that morning before he passed away.”
A brother of Kappa Kappa Psi
When Leto knew Jackson was going to MU, she encouraged him to join Kappa since he was so passionate about music and service.
At recruitment for the fraternity in 2020, Trenton Roebke, Marching Mizzou sousaphone player and former fraternity president, said Jackson was instantly magnetic. As they played cornhole together, Roebke saw that Jackson was charismatic and “no one was a stranger in his eyes.”
Recruitment members had to informally interview each other. Alvarez, a Kappa member, said Jackson was easy to talk to. The first time they met, they somehow landed on the topic of meatloaf.
“There’s not anyone else like him,” Alvarez said. “You can literally talk to him about anything. We literally had a 30-minute conversation on meatloaf … We have jokes where I would call him meatloaf. People were like, ‘Who are you talking to?’ I’m like, ‘I’m talking to Alex, my meatloaf buddy.’”
As a member of Kappa, he was very active in classes and events, even while going through treatment.
Mitchell, who works at the Missourian, said they believe Jackson was the reason at least a quarter of the fraternity’s members decided to join.
Mitchell interviewed Jackson for a Kappa newsletter in October 2021. Jackson told them how since being diagnosed, his mindset about life had changed.
“He was grateful to wake up every single morning because ‘there could be a chance where I don’t. That’s what he said, and he didn’t complain about anything anymore. Or he was just like, ‘If it’s not worse than cancer, then shut up about it,’” Mitchell said.
“He definitely helped us shift our mindset as a chapter,” Mitchell said. “Some things that we have to do for the band are really annoying and tough, and the weather may not be on our side, but the fact that we do it is a service to everybody else, and it is not worse than having stage 4 stomach cancer.”
A tragic loss
Amanda Collins, assistant professor of music for French horn, taught Jackson in French horn studio.
He was one of the first students she taught. She said Jackson was wise beyond his years, disciplined and funny, like when he wore an inflatable dinosaur costume.
“It’s just so hard for me to realize that it’s real. And he was such an energy and such a force. And for me as a teacher, my students know I tell them from day one, I love them all. They’re all my children. I miss them when they’re gone,” Collins said. “It’s just a huge loss for our school, it’s a loss for future music education students, just a huge loss for everybody.”
She said Jackson gave everything he had to fight cancer and was determined to beat it until the very end.
Now she’s determined and encourages others to live every day like Jackson would.
“Every time somebody cuts you off in traffic, or you don’t get the grade that you think you deserve, or somebody’s mean to you at Starbucks, none of it matters,” Collins said. “You’re here. Savor and enjoy every moment, just like Alex would want you to.”
Jackson’s family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Dickey Funeral Home in Harrisonville, Missouri. A candlelight vigil will take place at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Marching Mizzou Practice Field.