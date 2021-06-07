Amy Jordan spent Monday morning livestreaming the demolition of the Alpha Phi sorority house at 906 Providence Road. From her vantage point across Providence Road, Jordan watched as the 1924 house became rubble and dust.
“We’ve been working on this for five years,” said Jordan, a 1989 alumna and member of the house corporation board. She and four current sorority sisters were there in the late morning when the last of the house came down.
“We are excited,” said Jaclyn Paul, a rising sophomore at MU who joined the sorority in August 2020. “It’s a new chapter for the chapter.”
The new house will go up in the same space between the Delta Gamma sorority house and Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house on the east side of Providence Road and just south of Burnam Road.
The old house was torn down to update electrical, plumbing and the overall appearance of the house. The new house will provide more housing and more seating for chapterwide events. The house director, Christy Garnett, will have an apartment within the house. Two annexes were pulled down last week and will serve as parking lots for Alpha Phi.
About a month ago, a “Farewell to 906” was held so alums could get a last look at the main house, in person and virtually, Jordan said.
“We tried to get the letters down (from the front of the house), but it was too hard,” she said.
The new house is supposed to be ready by August 2022 in time for fall recruitment that year.
“My twin sister and I plan on living in the house,” rising sophomore Laney Tvrdik said.
Rising juniors Kelly Brenner and Hannah Moore were part of the last pledge class that got to live in the 1924 house. They each snagged a brick from the rubble Monday.
“I plan on repainting the whole brick white and then write Alpha Phi 2021 as a reference to the year it was taken down,” Brenner said.
The pledge class that will rush this fall will be the first to live in the new house. Until then, sorority members will live in apartments. Alpha Phi will rent the Delta Sigma Phi house to act as a lodge for the sisters; the MU chapter of Delta Sigma Phi was closed by the national organization last November.
“No one is going to be living in,” Brenner said. “It’s a place to study, for lunch, a place for girls to go.”