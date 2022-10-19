A year after opening, NextGen already bringing in researchers and grant funding

One year after the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building opened at the University of Missouri, school officials say they’re ahead of schedule in luring new researchers and their grant dollars to campus.
NextGen Precision Health, which is housed in a four-story glass building adjacent to MU’s hospitals and medical facilities, aims to capitalize on what many believe is the future of health care — designing individualized treatments for diseases and life-threatening conditions that are tailored to each patient’s genes, lifestyle and environment.
Since opening day on Oct. 19, 2021, NextGen has doubled the number of researchers working at the facility to 32, officials said. Those researchers also are bringing with them tens of millions of dollars in grant research funding, university records show.
With a construction cost of $275.5 million, including $61.8 million in expected bond interest payments, NextGen is the single largest investment that the UM System has made in research facilities at MU.
The Missourian obtained data and spoke with MU administrators involved in the project to explore the present situation and future goals for NextGen.
Recruiting for NextGen
Richard Barohn, MU executive vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the MU School of Medicine, said MU’s ability to recruit researchers is the biggest accomplishment so far at NextGen. He called the new hires “NextGen-nauts, like NextGen astronauts or cosmonauts.”
In addition to the 16 researchers already working at NextGen when it opened, MU doubled the number of hires since then to 32 researchers. Barohn said part of the reason was the MizzouForward initiative, which gave MU “the drive and the resources to put the rocket jets on recruitment.”
MizzouForward is an ongoing commitment by MU to hire 150 faculty members and 150 support staff members over the next 5-10 years, at an estimated cost of $1.5 billion. Officially launched in January, the plan focused on three areas: precision health, STEM subjects and the humanities.
The MizzouForward plan, which is designed to benefit not only NextGen but also several other research-focused areas of campus, has recruited 32 new faculty members as of Oct. 7, according to materials presented during a meeting MU administrators had with faculty members.
Out of the 28 faculty members brought in by MizzouForward that the Missourian has information on, half of them are set to work at NextGen. Information on the other four newly-hired researchers wasn’t available.
MU is set to pay $2.5 million in salary to the 14 new MizzouForward researchers under NextGen, with the median salary of the faculty members being $160,000.
Currently, the projects these researchers are conducting at NextGen received a total of around $37 million in federal grants, mostly from the National Institute of Health. Other funding sources include the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense and the Department of Agriculture.
MU’s medical school and College of Veterinary Medicine, which hired the bulk of NextGen’s researchers under Mizzou Forward, also received the most one-time funding from the initiative at $12 million and around $9.7 million, respectively, according to materials used at an administrative meeting with faculty members.
The medical school also saw an increase of 11.8% in budget allocation from the university between fiscal years 2022 and 2023, which was the second highest increase among all the academic units at MU.
Apart from the 15 researchers hired through the MizzouForward initiative, there are another 17 researchers working at NextGen hired by individual academic departments, according to data obtained by KOMU 8.
Through these 17 researchers, the university received a total of $91 million in grants since October last year, including a $61 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to the Vice Chancellor for Research and Economic Development Thomas Spencer for building NextGen.
Other grant sources for these researchers include governmental organizations like the NIH, other universities, foundations and private companies such as pharmaceutical firms Regencor and Evergreen Therapeutics.
New floor expansion
Barohn estimated that recruitment for NextGen was currently “a year ahead of schedule,” leading to MU planning a fourth floor at the building.
The new fourth floor expansion was approved by the curators in June with a price tag of $16.5 million, according to previous reporting. The new floor is set to house additional research laboratory space for neuroscience and reproductive science researchers.
Aging as underlying theme of focus areas
Dr. W. David Arnold is the executive director of NextGen. He officially started the new job in late September. Before coming to NextGen, he was a professor of neurology at Ohio State University and director of two medical research institutes.
For Arnold, precision health meant being precise both in the targets being addressed and “how it meets the patient where they are.”
He said his plan for the next year was to further develop neuroscience as the theme within NextGen and use biological aging mechanisms as “an underlying kind of focus” to link the different focus areas at the institute together.
“For instance, just the financial burden of Alzheimer’s in Missouri for Medicaid is close to $1 billion,” he said, “if we can make a small dent in that, that actually could be a huge return on investment.”
Barohn thought it was “exciting” for Arnold to try to “tie in this aging theme across all the areas of focus” at NextGen.
Initially focused on only cardiovascular diseases, neurology and cancers, NextGen expanded its focus areas to reproductive biology and infectious diseases as well. Barohn and his team decided on the newer focus areas after they surveyed MU to find out the area with the most research activities in 2020.
Arnold’s big vision as the executive director of NextGen was to take “the basic discoveries and (move) those forward.” He gave several examples of the possible ways to achieve this goal, such as developing intellectual properties, grant fundings, sponsorships and collaboration with “biotech and industry.”
Among the researchers hired through MizzouForward, their projects are closely with the five research areas of NextGen. Out of this batch of researchers, around a third of them are researching on reproductive science. Their projects focus on female fertility issues, endometriosis and developing a non-hormonal contraceptive.
MU Provost Latha Ramchand said the university was “very careful” in picking focus areas to “make sure that (they align) with what the state needs.” Heart diseases and cancers constituted the top two leading causes of death in Missouri in 2020, while the state’s maternal mortality rate was higher than the national average between 2011 and 2017.
Where clinical work and research meet
For Arnold, NextGen is “amazing” because it brought together labs working on basic cellular mechanisms and the clinical trials unit looking at wider population data.
“That way, you can address low hanging fruits — things that we can implement, scale up faster — and then also, what might be the big thing in 10 years,” Arnold said. “I want to leverage both ends of these spectrum’s, to really at the max capacity to accelerate forward movements.”
Barohn said NextGen is a facility “that has all the infrastructure” for researchers to “tackle the unknown.” He gave the example of the institute’s 10-year partnership with the German medical device company Siemens Healthineers announced in 2019. Through this partnership, NextGen houses several imaging equipment made by Siemens, including the 7 Tesla MRI machine, first of its kind in Missouri.
“We’re going to be the site where the next generation of 7T or 8T or 10T will get developed,” he said, referring to the MRI technology.
Barohn also called the clinical translational science unit at NextGen a “game changer.” This space allows researchers to conduct clinical trials to test new treatments and study health issues in the same location as “the wet labs” where researchers carry out their experiments.
This new unit comes in addition to the existing Clinical Research Center on the fifth floor at the University Hospital.
“It’s really unique to find research labs, MRI imaging, electron microscopy imaging and clinical translational science unit space all under one roof,” Barohn said. “Usually, people separate those into different structures, we had the idea to put them all together.”
Ramchand characterized NextGen as “a building block” to spur continued medical research. She said the facilities on campus were outdated and would make it difficult for researchers to compete for federal grants.
“NextGen is a big, shiny, huge investment and all that,” Ramchand said. “If we need to compete, we need that.”