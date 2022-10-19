 Skip to main content
A year after opening, NextGen already bringing in researchers and grant funding

People walk past the NextGen Precision Health Institute

People walk past the NextGen Precision Health Institute on Monday off Hospital Drive in Columbia. The one-year anniversary of the institute’s opening is Wednesday.

 Lily Dozier/Missourian

One year after the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Building opened at the University of Missouri, school officials say they’re ahead of schedule in luring new researchers and their grant dollars to campus.

NextGen Precision Health, which is housed in a four-story glass building adjacent to MU’s hospitals and medical facilities, aims to capitalize on what many believe is the future of health care — designing individualized treatments for diseases and life-threatening conditions that are tailored to each patient’s genes, lifestyle and environment.

The fourth floor is seen during the process of an expansion

The fourth floor is seen during the process of an expansion Monday at the NextGen Precision Health Institute in Columbia. The fourth floor expansion was approved in June and will house research laboratories for neuroscience and reproductive science researchers.
A person stands in the lobby

A person stands in the lobby Monday at the NextGen Precision Health Institute in Columbia. The development of the institute is estimated to be a year ahead of schedule according to Richard Barohn, MU’s executive vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine.
  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Journalism and Political Science major. Reach me at kchp8@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

