Missourians resoundingly back the impacts of MU on the state, according to survey results presented to university faculty and staff.
An Association of American Universities poll surveyed 999 Missouri adults for their opinion of higher education and MU, which showed the state’s flagship university bucking national trends.
More than two-thirds of respondents said Missouri is better off because of MU, more than double the national proportion who believe the same of top U.S. research universities.
“People can complain about a whole variety of different things at universities,” said Ken Goldstein, who oversees the AAU’s polling, “but at the end of the day, do you think the state is better off because of the University of Missouri? That is the single best number I’ve seen.”
The AAU has 63 member universities in the U.S., including MU.
Nearly 200 faculty and staff gathered Monday morning for Goldstein’s presentation.
Whether respondents were Democrats or Republicans did not have a significant impact on their views of MU in the AAU survey.
According to the results, 74% of respondents felt MU’s overall impact on the state of Missouri is somewhat positive or very positive, with 41% saying the most important thing the university does to improve lives in Missouri is providing a quality education.
Cost, however, is a common area of discontent: 28% of respondents felt a change in the cost of tuition would better improve the lives of Missourians — and 69% feel the cost of higher education is important for MU to prioritize.
While 48% of respondents said an MU degree is valuable and worth the cost, 31% said an MU degree is valuable but not worth the cost.
Goldstein said his key takeaway from the polling was that MU “must walk and chew gum at the same time” to show the value of the university to those who won’t or haven’t attended it.
“For those people who are sending their kids here, we can’t be afraid to talk about (how) we’re preparing them for great careers and great jobs,” Goldstein said. “It’s a great launchpad.”