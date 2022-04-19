Well-known television and film actor Stephanie Beatriz will be speaking Wednesday evening on navigating the entertainment industry at a Q&A event hosted by MU.
Beatriz is famous for her roles as Mirabel in Disney's Academy Award-winning musical "Encanto" and as Detective Rosa Diaz in the NBC sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
Beatriz, a 2002 alum of Stephens College, is returning to Columbia courtesy of MU's StuffToDo, a campus activities board.
While the Q&A will cover Beatriz's life and career, it will also focus on LGBTQ advocacy and queer representation in film and media. She is an outspoken member of the LGBTQ community and will discuss her experiences as a bisexual woman in the entertainment industry.
Officially coming out as bisexual in 2018, Beatriz has given several interviews and published essays about bi representation. After coming out, her sexuality was eventually folded into her character on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."
The event will take place in Jesse Auditorium, with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. and the event beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free, but requires an RSVP available through either the MU Student Center Box Office or the event's MU Engage page.