Canvas is bringing in the year with a new feature for students — being able to add gender pronouns to a personal profile.
The change was made mid-January just in time for the Spring 2020 semester. This addition was announced through the Canvas Documentation Team, which posted a canvas guide document on Jan. 18 called "How do I select personal pronouns in my user account as an observer?"
MU's Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity tweeted confirmation of the Canvas feature to the MU student body when classes began on Tuesday.
Hey @Mizzou! Canvas users now have the option to include pronouns with their name! Once enabled, personal pronouns will appear after your name in Discussions, People, Comments and other places. Instructions: https://t.co/c7P6VutA2B pic.twitter.com/hmz5CDaGcw— Mizzou IDE (@mizzoudiversity) January 21, 2020
The guide gives a simple run-down on how to change the pronouns linked to an individual profile. There are five pronoun options.
She/Her is for someone who identifies as female.
He/Him is for someone who identifies as male.
They/Them, Ze/Hir and Ey/Em could refer to an individual of any gender. However, because these pronouns are considered gender neutral, they are most commonly used by, but are not exclusive to, people who identify as non-binary and gender-nonconforming, as shown by a chart on the LGBTQ Resource Center's website.
In everyday conversation, pronouns are used when someone wants to refer to someone else without using their name. For example, "she bought a house yesterday" or "he is a doctor."
As the LGBTQ Resource Center notes,, there are many pronouns outside the gender-binary of male and female for those who, for example, are non-binary, gender-nonconforming or gender fluid. This new Canvas feature expands on the pronouns an individual can use in the same context as He and She. For example, "they bought a house yesterday" or "ze is a doctor."
"We took advantage of the new feature as it is another action we can take to assist with our inclusion and diversity efforts on campus." Christian Basi, a spokesperson for the university, said
Canvas' new pronoun feature is not the first policy MU has adopted to create a more gender-inclusive campus.
MU's Office of the Registrar states that university policy allows any student to identify within the university community by a first and/or middle name that is not reflected on legal documents. The LGBTQ Resource Center notes on their website that this includes, but is not limited to, class rosters, residence hall rosters, university identification cards and transcripts.
The Missouri Students Association has a map available online that shows the 20 gender-neutral restrooms on campus.
For more information on gender pronouns visit the LGBTQ Resource Center's website: https://lgbtq.missouri.edu/.
To learn how to select a pronoun on Canvas visit the guide the Canvas Documentation Team made: https://community.canvaslms.com/docs/DOC-18407-41441184845.