A prominent expert on accessibility issues in higher education spoke with MU students about how to fight the stigma surrounding disability.
Amanda Kraus is executive director for disability resources and campus life at the University of Arizona. She delivered her presentation, titled “Reframing Disability,” over Zoom, which was available to anyone interested in disability-related issues.
Twenty-five students participated in Kraus’s presentation. Kraus strongly encouraged engagement from her audience, which fostered student-led discussion.
“The alternative or emerging ways that we are reframing disability is to really look at how the environment or the systems disable people with impairments by design,” Kraus explained.
Kraus and the students also discussed the ways in which language has affected how society responds to disability. While most of the students were aware of terms used to insult disabled people, Kraus also addressed the “gentler,” but equally offensive, terms that have gained popularity, like “special needs.”
“It still operationalizes an assumption that disability is offensive. Disability is something we want to avoid referencing or calling people.”
Following Kraus’s presentation, several students expressed desire to spread awareness about disability on MU’s campus.
“Let’s challenge these ideas and talk about disability differently. What we don’t talk a lot about is the community and the activism,” Kraus said. “The activism really laid the groundwork, or the foundation, for the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
Olivia Holler is vice president of the Mizzou Disability Coalition. She expressed excitement about the event’s turnout.
“I feel like students learned a lot and can bring it back to other student organizations to bring awareness and education to the disability community,” she said.
During September, MU’s centers for Inclusion, Diversity & Equity are celebrating Disability Culture Month. They are hosting a range of activities for student engagement, including panel discussions, movies and a Student Accessibility Walk.