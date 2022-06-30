MU officials announced the firing of three College of Engineering staff members Thursday after an internal audit found financial mismanagement in the school.
The audit discovered direct evidence that Brandon Guffey, the then-director of financial services at the College of Engineering, stole at least $30,700 from MU in electronics and unauthorized credit card purchases.
Guffey held his director-level position in the College of Engineering from 2016 into January 2022. He was fired Jan. 14 after a staff member tipped off a formal investigation Jan. 7.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling an ongoing criminal investigation over the theft of school funds. Once complete, the information will be given to the Boone County prosecutor, said Lt. Eric Brown of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The investigation is ongoing.
The report also said two other administrators were significantly involved in Guffey’s scheme and that they were dismissed in early February. These employees included an associate dean and an associate director of finance at the college.
“The information that we were able to review quickly (in January) indicated that there had been significant financial mismanagement; that we had it pinpointed to this individual (Guffey),” said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
“The reason why we did the audit was to make sure that we were aware of anything that the individual may have done, not just in the recent past, but going as far back as we could,” Basi said.
According to the completed audit report, Guffey would recruit his subordinates to make purchases on MU One Cards and then approve the requests before selling the stolen goods. Investigators estimate Guffey profited at least $3,825 in stolen cash in the scheme.
Guffey took advantage of a loophole in the MU DoIT inventory system to make the purchases undetected, according to the audit. The items he purchased were below the amount that qualified an asset to be tracked in the department’s asset management system.
The audit investigators estimate that with their recovery efforts, the net economic loss to the school is roughly $10,000. However, there may be up to another $132,000 in stolen goods not accounted for.
“We are grateful to those who spoke up and informed the university about their concerns as it led to us uncovering this financial mismanagement,” Michelle Piranio, MU’s chief audit and compliance officer, said in a news release Thursday. “Other employees did tell us that they were scared to speak up for fear of retaliation.”
The report said Guffey garnered favor with fellow administrators by offering off-the-books funding to department heads. Auditors found that Guffey also cultivated an office culture of intimidation and fear, and he would lie to the dean’s administrative staff to get approval on unauthorized purchases.
Guffey paid for most of the purchases with MU operational funds, sourced mainly from tuition fees and state taxpayers. No federally-funded accounts were found to have been affected by the scheme.
Moving forward, Basi said the school will make changes to policy surrounding school expenses and fraud, including standardized audits of MU colleges, periodic background and credit checks of fiscal officers and increased training on fraud awareness.
“These come after what we found out about (Guffey) during the investigation,” Basi said. “As large of an organization as we are, we have to constantly be making sure that we have the right policies in place. And this investigation gave us another opportunity to do that.”