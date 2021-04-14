Noah Manring has been named dean of the MU College of Engineering, MU announced Wednesday.
Manring has been the interim dean since May 2020, when the former dean, Elizabeth Loboa, left to serve as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
The new title takes effect May 1, according to an MU news release.
Manring has been with the department for more than two decades. He served as the Glen Barton Professor, chair of the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, chair of the former Electrical and Computer Engineering Department and as the college’s associate dean of research, according to the release.
Manring said in the release that the College of Engineering has one of the best facilities in its history because of almost $100 million in construction since 2009.
“During my service, I plan to continue our strong programs at the undergraduate level while adding renewed emphasis to our graduate and research programs,” he said.
His annual salary will be $350,000, according to MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
Manring has received research funding from Caterpillar Inc., Festo Corp., the National Fluid Power Association, the U.S. Department of Education, the National Science Foundation and private donors, according to the release. He has consulted for industrial firms such as Moog Inc., FMC Wyoming Corp., Dennison Hydraulics and Parker Hannifin.
Before joining MU, Manring worked for eight years in the off-highway mobile equipment industry. He holds 10 U.S. patents for innovations in the field of fluid power.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University, a master’s in theoretical applied mechanics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Iowa State University.