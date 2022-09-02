Election 2022 Missouri Senate

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt talks to the media at the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications.

Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to request three years of some emails sent and received by the professors.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Higher education reporter. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you