Aly Raisman started gymnastics at the age of two. In 2020, she retired as a six-time Olympic medalist with 23 years of gymnastics experience. What did she have left? Who was she when no longer a gymnast? Answering that question and living with the anxieties that came along with it was her next journey and she’s still on it.
Raisman came to MU Wednesday night and sat before a crowd of 600 to talk about that journey with moderator Emily Spain, an anchor at KOMU 8. The event was held by Delta Gamma MU Chapter Lectureship in Values and Ethics in partnership with MU.
As the third most decorated gymnast of all time and a survivor of sexual assault, Raisman has used her platform since before her retirement to advocate for mental health and athlete safety. Raisman came to MU previously in 2018 after she testified at a public sentencing hearing for the former physician of the U.S. national gymnastics team, Larry Nassar.
Since the hearing, Raisman has partnered with Darkness to Light — a leading advocate for the prevention of child sexual abuse, written a best-selling memoir: “Fierce: How Competing for Myself Changed Everything,” and now travels across the U.S. to talk about her experiences as a survivor and the lessons her career taught her.
Raisman’s entire career was driven by high-functioning anxiety and competition. Being not just a gymnast, but a great gymnast, was the biggest part of her identity. She said this was reinforced by her internal pressure and the cycle of media saying that is what made her important, but she hopes that one day it isn’t just the gold medalists that get reported on.
“It’s slowly changing,” Raisman said. “But I hope that one day we tell athletes’ stories just because they’re interesting people, not because they’re the winner.”
To win and be the best, Raisman skipped rest days, other sports and activities, and time with friends and family. But looking back on it, she said she doesn’t think that was the best idea and she hopes it will change for Olympic athletes in the future.
“I think our society still has a long way to go,” Raisman said about how new the conversation is surrounding mental health and the pressure put on athletes. “I mean it’s great that we’re finally talking about it, but there’s still a lot to be done.”
She recalled traveling to all these cities like London for the 2012 Olympic games and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, but never really getting to explore the cities or reap the benefits of the travel gymnastics offered her.
“If we had a couple days where we could like, sight see or not eat at the same place for a month straight, it would be great for our mental health,” Raisman said. “But I think when we were competing, the fear was that we’d get distracted or wouldn’t do as well, but I feel like it would be the opposite.”
Her best advice for not just athletes, but for everyone, especially young people fueled by a desire to achieve greatly in whatever they choose to be their ‘thing,’ is to rest.
“If you don’t pick a day to rest, your body and your mind will pick it for you,” Raisman said. “And that’s something I had to learn the hard way many times.”
MU junior Valentina Pisano attended the event and said she resonated most with this part of Raisman’s interview.
“I used to be an athlete in Argentina,” Pisano said. “I used to practice track and I know that it’s hard sometimes.”
Raisman reflected on how the 17-year-old version of herself, the one doing gymnastics simply because she loved it, was the happiest version. She wasn’t overthinking it or questioning why she liked it or if it was weird to like.
“When I was younger, I was really confident in myself,” Raisman said. “I was more confident in myself than I am now.”
She’s trying to become more confident again by finding herself. She does this by spending time with her new dog, Milo, a chocolate lab mix rescue. Waking up to Milo was the first thing to come to mind when asked by Spain what her definition of success was. She also is spending more time connecting with her family and friends, gardening and reading.
She said she has a better balance in life than she’s ever had between these things and her advocacy work.