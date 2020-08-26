An alumna who wishes to remain anonymous has given $3 million to the Missouri School of Journalism for scholarships, internships and professional mentoring for students reporting at the Missouri Business Alert, according to an MU news release.
The organization aims to provide top business news across the state, according to its website. Founded in 2012, it has grown to report on entrepreneurial and business news through a range of platforms including a daily newsletter and a weekly podcast.
"Between two endowed faculty chairs in business journalism, an existing hands-on business newsroom, the extensive use of the Missouri Method and a journalism program hailed as the best in the world, there is no better place for students to prepare for future careers in business news organizations across the globe," founder Randall Smith, the Donald W. Reynolds Endowed Chair in Business Journalism, said in the release.