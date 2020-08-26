An alumna who wishes to remain anonymous has given $3 million to the Missouri School of Journalism for scholarships, internships and professional mentoring for students reporting at the Missouri Business Alert, according to an MU news release.

The organization aims to provide top business news across the state, according to its website. Founded in 2012, it has grown to report on entrepreneurial and business news through a range of platforms including a daily newsletter and a weekly podcast.

"Between two endowed faculty chairs in business journalism, an existing hands-on business newsroom, the extensive use of the Missouri Method and a journalism program hailed as the best in the world, there is no better place for students to prepare for future careers in business news organizations across the globe," founder Randall Smith, the Donald W. Reynolds Endowed Chair in Business Journalism, said in the release.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Education reporter, fall 2020 Studying magazine editing journalism. Reach me at zmorrow@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.