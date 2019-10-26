Get your vision, hearing and reflexes checked.
That is the number one way that older drivers can stay safe on the roads and keep their licenses, said Kassie Campbell, MU Health Care’s Injury Prevention Outreach Program coordinator.
Campbell spoke to more than 20 people at MU Health Care’s “Keep Your Keys” class Friday at the Columbia Senior Center. She gave older citizens tips on driving in dangerous weather and how to stay safe.
MU Health Center is a Level I Trauma Center, and the number one type of visit is motor vehicle or motorcycle accidents with drivers over the age of 55, Campbell said. But older drivers are also the most responsible on the road because they are less likely to text and drive than younger drivers, she said.
The Keep Your Keys class is partly about keeping people out of the hospital, Campbell said.
“Our goal is to not take away your keys, but to empower you to learn safety tips when driving,” she said.
Program attendees also take surveys before and after to evaluate how they learned from the class. Campbell said that, based on last year’s survey data, 11% of participants decided they should no longer drive after taking the class.
Campbell and her colleagues travel to 20 counties in Missouri to provide these classes. They find which counties have the worst crash statistics, based on data from the MU’s trauma center and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Carolyn Anderson, who attended Friday’s class, got caught about six years ago in a big snow storm in Dallas, Texas. She had to spend the night in her car on the interstate because the snow was so bad.
“This class was very helpful, especially the winter driving tips,” Anderson said. “I always travel with a sleeping bag in the winter-time, food packet and water,” Anderson said.
Amanda Peplow said she came to last year’s class and would come again in the future.
“Events like these are helpful because I’m a senior citizen, and I need all the help I can get to keep my keys,” Peplow said.
