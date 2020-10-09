MU announced Friday it will host a virtual celebration for December graduates rather than in-person commencement ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Details of an in-person ceremony for the December class of 2020, which will include May and August graduates as well, will be announced later, Provost Latha Ramchand said in an MU news release.
“At this time, we cannot set dates for an in-person ceremony, but we will do so as soon as it is logistically feasible and safe from a public health perspective,” Ramchand said in the release.
She acknowledged this is a difficult message for students and families to receive.
"They deserve to be celebrated and have earned their status as a successful graduate, completing their studies under extraordinarily challenging circumstances," the release noted.
The virtual celebration will be a lot like what was done in the spring, when all in-person commencement ceremonies were postponed.
The May weekend draws thousands of graduates' loved ones to Columbia, and the economic loss to businesses, especially restaurants and hotels, was significant.
MU’s commencement weekend had been scheduled for Dec. 18-20.
At Stephens College, commencement will be held for all undergraduate, online and graduate students prior to Thanksgiving break, according to the college website.
As of Friday, Columbia College is still planning in-person commencement ceremonies Dec. 19.