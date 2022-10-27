At least nine fewer Black faculty are at MU compared to last year, a sign that the university still has challenges recruiting and retaining faculty of color.
In 2021, there were 92 Black faculty members, both tenured/tenure track and non-tenured. Now, in 2022, that number has decreased to 83, according to data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.
Ramchand spoke Thursday to the MU Faculty Council on University Policy, whose members raised concerns about retention rates for faculty of color.
The MU Faculty Council is an organization of elected MU faculty who represent every college, division and school that is led by a dean.
The data provided also showed a decrease in the percentage of total Black faculty out of total faculty, which is now 3.73%, compared to 4.16% in 2021.
Ramchand clarified that the 2022 data is as of Oct. 21 and is not complete.
She also said that the Office of the Provost started conducting exit interviews with faculty leaving the university as of spring last year.
She said they conducted 22 interviews since spring 2021 and that some of the concerns those leaving expressed included better opportunities elsewhere — like senior administrative roles or a better fit with area of work — family reasons, denied promotions, frustration with administration and micro-aggressions or culture and relationships within colleges or departments.
Not all concerns brought up during the interviews were negative toward MU specifically, since some left due to outside factors.
Ramchand also spoke about several programs the university has to help promote recruitment, development and retention, including:
- The Preparing Future Faculty Postdoctoral Program for Faculty Diversity, which gives three years of support to postdoctoral students and recruits them as faculty for the university.
- The SEC Academic Leadership Development Program, where MU has access to other SEC schools to recruit Ph.D. and postdoctoral students.
- The Huddle, where junior faculty can “gain wisdom and advice from a diverse group of senior and retired faculty on issues and topics of special concern to faculty of color.”
Earlier this month, the Missourian reported that while the number of Black faculty members has increased since 2015 — the year that several incidents of racism on and around campus led to protests — the number was not representative of Black students as a whole at MU.
Maurice Gipson, MU vice chancellor of inclusion, diversity and equity, said in the story that he was “excited” about faculty, especially tenured faculty, leaving the university in order to “do incredible things elsewhere.”
Charles Munter is an associate professor in the College of Education and Human Development and is the chair of the Faculty Affairs Committee. He brought up his concerns about Gipson’s comments to Ramchand at the meeting.
“I don’t know if this is a ‘Hooray for us’ for sending great faculty of color out there in the world away from Mizzou’s campus,” Munter said.
“We’ve lost 20 people in my college in less than two years,” he added. “Twenty faculty members have announced their departures, and only one was a white man. I just kind of bristle when people say, ‘It’s because they have great opportunities.’ It just doesn’t capture everything and the reasons why they left.”