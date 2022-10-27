At least nine fewer Black faculty are at MU compared to last year, a sign that the university still has challenges recruiting and retaining faculty of color.

In 2021, there were 92 Black faculty members, both tenured/tenure track and non-tenured. Now, in 2022, that number has decreased to 83, according to data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a reporter for the higher education beat. I am currently studying digital and print media with minors in Spanish and Black Studies. Get in touch with me at kshannon@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you