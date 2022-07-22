An attorney for a former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity member is seeking to change the location in a felony hazing trial connected to the incident involving Daniel Santulli last fall.
Thomas Shultz's attorney, Brent Haden, filed a motion for change of venue in 13th Circuit Court Thursday, citing prejudice against his client by Boone County residents inhibits Shultz from receiving a fair and impartial jury.
Haden deemed extensive local media coverage as a key source of the alleged prejudice, writing in the motion that over 70 published or broadcast stories regarding the case have been circulated since the October 2021 incident.
The motion argues that such media stories contain details such as statements "asserting or implying" Shultz's guilt, incomplete video evidence relevant to the case and "inaccurate information" regarding aspects of his criminal charges.
If a judge denies the motion's request for a venue change, Haden instead asks for a jury from a different county. A motion hearing with Judge Jeff Harris is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on August 2.
Santulli, a former MU student and fraternity pledge, was participating in a “pledge father reveal night” in October. His blood alcohol content was 0.486, six times the legal limit.
Shultz and another Fiji member, Ryan Delanty, have been charged in connection to the hazing incident with life endangerment, a felony under the Missouri anti-hazing statute due to a substantial risk to the life of the student or prospective member.
Shultz pleaded not guilty to the felony hazing charge, to tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, as well as a misdemeanor charge of supplying liquor to a minor in July.
Santulli is home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, with his family but is blind and unable to walk or communicate, said the family’s lawyer, David Bianchi.