An attorney for a former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity member is seeking to change the location in a felony hazing trial connected to the incident involving Daniel Santulli last fall.

Thomas Shultz's attorney, Brent Haden, filed a motion for change of venue in 13th Circuit Court Thursday, citing prejudice against his client by Boone County residents inhibits Shultz from receiving a fair and impartial jury.

