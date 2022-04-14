Last year, the Autism Society of America announced that Autism Awareness Month would be renamed Autism Acceptance Month. The move was meant to encourage more inclusive language surrounding how to communicate better with people with autism and others who have neurodevelopmental disorders.
This week, the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders held a virtual event for community members called “Inspiring Autism Acceptance Through Action.” The Zoom event Tuesday featured Haley Moss, who became Florida’s first openly autistic lawyer at age 24 and is an author and activist for neurodivergent acceptance.
“When I got to law school at orientation, I had a professor tell me I was taking the seat of someone with more life experience,” Moss said.
Moss explained how people who are diagnosed with neurological disorders are not typically accepted as “normal” members of society.
“It’s rooted in ableism, which really comes from this belief that neurodivergent people are broken and need to be fixed to act more neurotypical,” Moss said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated in 2021 that about one in every 44 8-year-olds will be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. It’s estimated that one in seven people is neurodivergent, which is more common than ever before, according to a Thompson Center news release related to Moss’ talk.
“A lot of different people other than just autistic people are neurodivergent,” Moss said. “There’s so many different ways to be neurodivergent, and when we talk about acceptance, I want to make sure that we accept all different types of people.”
She said being neurodivergent basically comes down to a different way of cognitive thinking and problem-solving. Many people don’t even realize they may have undiagnosed symptoms of a neurological disorder, she said.
“Neurodiversity is a really cool thing, because we all have different brains, and that’s something we should be celebrating — whether you are neurotypical and your brain acts in expected ‘normal’ ways, or you’re neurodivergent and you are an out-of-the-box type thinker,” Moss said.
People with autism tend to put on a “mask” to protect themselves from being viewed as too different, she said.
“For some groups of people and some autistic people, masking is truly a survival skill,” Moss said. “You can’t teach people how to ‘un-survive.’ You just have to teach the world to be more accepting or recognize that this has happened.”
Moss said that with a bit more acceptance and inclusion, she would’ve felt more open to be her true and honest self at a younger age.
“I masked a lot, especially as a young person. I didn’t want to be treated differently or be bullied,” she said. “Once I started being more open, I felt that I had it a bit easier and people would be a little bit more understanding. Being openly autistic to me means I don’t have to hide or mask, and it’s the freedom to be who I am.”
Moss said she is tired of being one of the few voices championing autism acceptance versus awareness. “We need more of us, to be quite honest, and it’s up to you, our allies, to help make that happen,” she told the several dozen people watching the presentation.
“There’s so much you can do whether on a policy level, an individual level, a school level or an organizational level, and I encourage you to take action somewhere,” she said. “Even if it’s just changing one person’s mind and making them rethink their perceptions of autism, that is ‘in-action.’”
Moss closed with words of encouragement she hopes will inspire action.
“Once we’re more understanding, we can really be accepting ... So I encourage you to lead with action, celebrate neurodiversity and realize that autism acceptance after all is something we do together.”