Columbia residents can catch a sneak peek of an award-winning documentary about autism Monday evening to round out Autism Acceptance Month.
"In A Different Key" will be shown at Forum Christian Church from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. The free showing is sponsored by ECHO Autism Communities.
Seats for the showing are available for reservation online, and the documentary will be nationally broadcast this fall on PBS.
The film was co-directed and co-produced by journalists Caren Zucker and John Donvan.
For Zucker, the story is a personal one. When her oldest son was diagnosed with autism, she became invested in learning about the condition. Soon, she wanted to help other people learn about it too.
"(So) I asked John if he would come on board and try to educate the world and myself about autism," she said.
The documentary is four years in the making and is based in research done for Donvan and Zucker's book, also called "In A Different Key."
While the book focuses more on the history of the disorder and the treatment of people on the autism spectrum, which was often deeply abusive, the documentary tells another story about autism.
"The way that people on the spectrum have been treated over decades is its own story, and mostly a negative story, but with some positive spots," Donvan said.
He and Zucker tried to show the range of people who exist on the spectrum in the film, representing several subjects to break stereotypical representation of people with autism.
"You can't know what autism is through knowing one person with autism. You can't know what everyone else with autism is like," Donvan said.
The documentary also focuses in part on the first man diagnosed with autism, Donald Grey Triplett.
"We also wanted to get across how easy it is to support people with autism — that very, very small adjustments that all of us can really make a huge difference in the lives of people on the spectrum," he said.