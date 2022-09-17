Almost 900 band members performed together for Marching Mizzou’s 75th Band Day at the halftime show Saturday.

The event was a collaboration between Marching Mizzou and 11 high school bands, coming from as far away as St. Louis. The bands hadn’t played together since 2019 because of the pandemic.

  • Higher Ed reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism, English and music. Reach me at ekdkgf@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, fall 2022. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

