Almost 900 band members performed together for Marching Mizzou’s 75th Band Day at the halftime show Saturday.
The event was a collaboration between Marching Mizzou and 11 high school bands, coming from as far away as St. Louis. The bands hadn’t played together since 2019 because of the pandemic.
“It’s a big band year for us,” said Amy Knopps, director of Marching Mizzou. “We’re thrilled that we’re able to have this event again in person.”
Marching Mizzou sends an open invite for high schools to participate so students can experience playing with a college band. Knopps said making high school students aware of MU’s program encourages them to consider attending the university and joining the band after they graduate.
The high schools that performed this year were North Callaway, Valley Park, Putnam County, Ritenour, Blair Oaks, Linn, Maysville, Ruskin, Pleasant Hope, Lafayette and Fayette.
Many of the high schools’ color guard members and twirlers performed with MU students, along with 25 independent twirlers.
The bands performed MU‘s fight songs and two James Bond songs — the theme song and “Skyfall” by Adele — for the 60th anniversary of “Dr. No,” the first James Bond movie.
Hadley Haux has taken the Ritenour High School’s band to Band Day all but one of the 30 years he’s been the school’s band director, besides the two canceled because of the pandemic. Previous band directors took students as well.
Haux said Band Day is one of the highlights of the season for Ritenour’s 65 band students.
“(Students get) the experience of being able to see a college marching band,” Haux said, “to see the precision marching, what that’s supposed to look like, to see the power of a 350-piece band and what they can do on the field (and) the thrill of performing in front of fans at Memorial Stadium.”
Over the years, Haux has seen several students who weren’t thinking of continuing band after high school go to Band Day and decide to join Marching Mizzou or other college bands.
Haux attended Band Day himself as a baritone player at Sturgeon High School and played for Marching Mizzou in college.
“When I was in high school, getting to go to Band Day and experience that — just to be on the field with the gigantic college marching band, Marching Mizzou, was really a thrill for me even then,” he said.