Vibrant colors, beads and king cake were all features of St. Thomas More Newman Center Parish's first Mardi Gras festival on Saturday.
"Mardi Gras is such a time for family and friends to come together," said Director of Campus Ministry and event organizer Angelle Hall, who hails from New Orleans. "It's really exciting for me to kind of give this perspective and give everyone a chance to get together and have fun."
Despite chilly temperatures, a large crowd attended the free event, which kicked off with a parade that went from Turner Avenue to Rollins Street. The parade lasted about 30 minutes, and featured around 100 participants, including members of the parish, drummers, a goat and a pony.
Newman Parish member Zahra Kiesler said she hopes that attendees of the festivities felt positive vibes and sense of community.
"This is coming into Lent for us as Catholics. It's a reason for celebration and getting together as a community," Kiesler said. "We really want everyone in the Columbia area to get involved and celebrate and learn something."
Christina Meier and Jacob Mertes, members of the Mizzou Catholic Student Association, were voted parade king and queen. They said that seeing the event turnout from their perspective atop a pickup truck in the parade was thrilling.
"Just seeing so many kids really happy to get beads and candy and having a great time was wonderful," Mertes said.
"Everyone was joining the parade at the end of it, and that was super cool to see everyone coming together," Meier said.
Warm drinks and king cake were available to attendees. King cake is a Mardi Gras delicacy that contains a miniature plastic baby hidden inside it. According to tradition, the plastic baby symbolizes baby Jesus.
Whoever gets the slice of cake containing the baby is said to have good luck and fortune for a year, something Newman Parish Rev. Dan Merz said was sorely needed by many as the Columbia community continues to grapple with COVID-19.
"There's a lot of people who, even before COVID, had just kind of been a little bit distant from the church or distant from their faith," Merz said. "We wanted to have something that was just kind of a fun, no pressure event that the church was sponsoring to say, 'Come back and see where we are and reconnect with your faith."