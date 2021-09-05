Over hot dogs and shared picnic tables, all were welcome to the first event — dubbed Welcome Back BBQ — thrown by the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity outside MU’s Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center.
However, many current and former students confused the event last week with the Welcome Black BBQ, a gathering with a similar name traditionally thrown by the Legion of Black Collegians. It was canceled this year, and the university chose to hold one that mirrored the LBC’s event in many ways.
The Legion of Black Collegians took to social media on Friday in a statement saying, “The Legion shares the same frustration, hurt, and confusion as to why the Division of Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity went forward with the Welcome Back BBQ that took place on September 1st.”
The Welcome Black BBQ has a history of drawing large crowds full of dancing and music, while the Welcome Back BBQ attracted a smaller audience Wednesday.
Earlier this year, the university restructured the Social Justice Center, which includes the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, and eliminated coordinator positions. The decision was opposed by many students and led to protests across campus.
The barbecue was the first to be thrown by the Student Diversity Initiatives.
Hoping to accomplish two goals, Maurice Gipson, MU vice chancellor for inclusion, diversity and equity, said the event was held for students to meet the new and current staff of the Student Diversity Initiatives while eating a free meal. The Student Diversity Initiatives is composed of the Department of Social Justice, the RSVP center and Student Academic Support and Success.
“I’ve met over 200 individuals that came through from the latter to two hours,” Gipson said. “I found individuals who have never had an opportunity to go to the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, and they were excited about the space and about the activities that will occur within all five of our centers.”
Gipson was referring to the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention Center and the centers that exist under the Department of Social Justice: the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center, the LGBTQ Resource Center, the Multicultural Center and the Women’s Center.
But many students were surprised to find that the two events were separate and not a replacement.
The two-page statement posted by the Legion of Black Collegians addresses both the Welcome Back BBQ hosted by the Division of Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and the recent restructuring process that leaves the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center without “the people that made the center what it was.”
The cancellation of the Welcome Black BBQ was made because of COVID-19 concerns, but also as a stance of solidarity against the recent changes made to the Department of Social Justice, the legion said in its statement.
“While the intention may have not been to ‘replace’ the Welcome Black BBQ, we saw the optics of the event and where intention versus impact played a role,” the Legion said. “If this Welcome Back BBQ was an entirely separate entity, then there was no need to have it at the (Black Culture Center) where the Welcome Black BBQs have been in past years.”
Gipson said there was no intent to replicate the Welcome Black BBQ event.
“I did a quick query to see how many welcome back events use those exact terminology, and there were several other events all across the past two weeks that have also said, ‘welcome back,’” he said.
In the past, the Welcome Black BBQ was held by the Legion of Black Collegians and the National Pan-Hellenic Council. The event was intended to be open to all passers-by but specifically celebrated Black culture at Mizzou.
“In mid-August, the LBC notified the Division of IDE that they would not be holding the Welcome Black BBQ event due to concerns about COVID. At the same time, the RSVP Center was continuing with plans to hold their open-house BBQ event. IDE staff discussed the situation and decided to further expand the RSVP event to include multiple units within the IDE division,” said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
The event was met with frustration among past and current students, including many who took to social media to lament the lack of an event celebrating Black student culture.
Mizzou Junior Kamryn Grant, who passed by the barbecue Wednesday, expressed the importance of specific inclusion in university spaces.
“People can always come, but it needs to be specifically for us,” he said. “There are all these houses (on campus) that are specifically not for us, and all we got was this, and we don’t even have that anymore.”