ROLLA — The UM System Board of Curators laid the groundwork for significant capital improvement projects on the MU campus during a Thursday meeting at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The curators voted to approve a capital improvement plan that includes a number of renovation and new facility projects at MU. The vote allows the university to hire architects to create designs for the projects but does not approve a budget for any of them.

