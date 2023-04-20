ROLLA — The UM System Board of Curators laid the groundwork for significant capital improvement projects on the MU campus during a Thursday meeting at the Missouri University of Science and Technology.
The curators voted to approve a capital improvement plan that includes a number of renovation and new facility projects at MU. The vote allows the university to hire architects to create designs for the projects but does not approve a budget for any of them.
A major project included in the plan is the construction of a new nuclear research reactor, called NextGen MURR. The first phase of the new MURR is estimated to cost $36 million, but according to the curators’ April meeting documents, the total project is expected to cost close to $1 billion and construction is expected to last eight to 10 years.
The improvement package also sets the stage for the addition of a new engineering and applied sciences building and a student experience center inside Ellis Library.
The renovations and additions come as the university faces the repercussions of years of underfunding building maintenance targets, particularly for educational, non-residential and research buildings. According to meeting documents, MU has fallen more than $20 million under its annual maintenance spending targets every year since 2018.
Meeting materials showed that more than half of these buildings are now in below average condition, poor condition or in need of complete replacement — and the campus' facilities needs backlog is more than $950 million.
UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi said that he and other administrators consider renovations and the building of new buildings “in concert."
“New buildings enable us to increase the overall (Facilities Condition Needs Index) for all of our facilities,” Choi said, referencing a metric for the condition of on-campus buildings. “But at the same time, those facilities that would cost too much for us to renovate or maintain are going to be taken offline. That way, it not only reduces the physical footprint, but also the operating cost that’s needed to maintain those buildings.”
Choi pointed to the historical lack of funding for maintenance programs as the cause of declining building quality.
“Some of the buildings just were not maintained for such a long time, (the damage) was irreversible,” Choi said, adding that the university is working to maintain buildings so that they do not need to be replaced.
In 2021, MU fell about $46 million short of its $60 million target for building maintenance, and in 2022, it spent $37 million less than recommended.
Pension payouts
The curators also passed a motion approving a voluntary terminated vested buyout program related to pensions.
This will give some former employees the opportunity to receive their pension payment as a single lump sum rather than continuing to get regular payments long-term.
The buyout offer will be available to former employees who have not reached retirement status and not yet begun drawing upon their pensions. It will not apply to current employees or retirees with pensions from the university.
This would allow those eligible to “gain control of their own investment decisions,” according to meeting documents, so they could then re-invest or consolidate the benefit with their current plan. “During this one-time offer, an increase will be applied to the lump sum benefit,” reads a program proposal included in the curators’ meeting agenda.
Ryan Rapp, the UM System's Executive Vice President of Finance and Operations, said it is trying to "incentivize more of that population to do this."
Those eligible will receive personalized statements in September, one month before a window opens during which they can accept or reject the benefit buyout. The window is currently scheduled from Oct. 17 to Dec. 1, and checks would be mailed in March 2024.
Based on meeting materials, the measure allows the university to slightly reduce the pension plan’s total liability and minimize the number of former employees with defined benefit pensions that it have to track.
“Terminated vested members are approximately 22% of plan members but only 10% of the plan liability,” according to the program proposal. “Even with a 50% acceptance rate, the university will not realize a significant change in the plan liability, but membership reduction will be more significant.”
Rapp said the pension plan remains in good health and that its funding status is above that of other public pension plans.
“I don’t have any concerns in terms of members of the plan not receiving what they’ve earned,” Rapp said.
New curators
Gov. Mike Parson appointed three new curators Monday, who could receive approval from the Missouri Senate to formally join the board next week. Two of the appointees, Stephen Fry and Jeanne Sinquefield, observed Thursday's meeting.
“I know that they are thoughtful people, they are hardworking people,” Michael Williams, the board chair, said. “I’ve talked to each of them over the phone after we got the news, and they’re all focused on ‘How do we make it better for our students, faculty and staff?’”