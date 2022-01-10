Proactive COVID-19 policies are what MU Faculty Council chair Kathleen Trauth hopes university system leaders will consider when they hold a special meeting Tuesday morning.
The University of Missouri System Board of Curators will meet at 8 a.m. to discuss COVID-19 protocols as cases spike due to the omicron variant.
The public session will be held via conference phone and zoom options.
University spokesperson Christian Basi said curators will hold a discussion about current COVID-19 protocol policies, as they have periodically done throughout the pandemic.
The UM System has not currently announced any plans to move to virtual or hybrid learning for the spring semester. There are no mask requirements in campus buildings, though they are encouraged.
The MU School of Medicine pivoted some of its programs to online learning, including certain lectures and group learning sessions, said MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze. The changes were made to keep in line with recommendations from MU Health Care’s Incident Command, he said.
Trauth said the Faculty Council voted in support of a mask mandate last semester. The council was also supportive of a vaccine requirement for staff, faculty and students, she said.
Stephens College, which started classes Monday, announced earlier this month that the school will be remote for the first two weeks of the spring semester.
Columbia College also started the semester Monday with classes held partially virtual. For the first three weeks of the spring semester, Columbia College will limit in-person learning to classes with labs, clinical experiences, student teaching or internships.
Stephens College also has required students and staff to get tested before returning to campus, according to a news release. The school is requiring unvaccinated individuals to be tested weekly.