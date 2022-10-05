Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired the former Noble Health primary care practice in Mexico, Missouri. Now named Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, the clinic opens next Tuesday.
Dr. Robin Blount is the chief medical officer at Boone Health and helped with the acquisition process. She said the Boone Health team frequently met with the clinic's physicians to determine how to meet both theirs and the community's needs, and Boone Health's executive leadership and clinic director worked with the clinic to make the acquisition possible.
"When we saw there was such a great need in that community, we pulled out all the stops and did everything we could to keep that clinic viable," she said.
The clinic was established in 1997 in Mexico and houses health care professionals Michael Quinlan, Peggy Barjenbruch, Ashlee Dougherty and Andrea Feger. Noble Health, which previously managed the facility, closed its Audrain County medical center in March.
Blount said it was important to continue providing medical care to Mexico residents despite the closure, and the team effort behind Boone Health's acquisition will help make this possible.
"We wanted to make sure that that service stayed right there in Mexico," Blount said. "It's their home, it's these people's doctors and nurse practitioners, and we knew it had to stay."
The practice is located at 600 Medical Park Drive, and appointments can be made by calling 573-581-8500.