Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired the former Noble Health primary care practice in Mexico, Missouri. Now named Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, the clinic opens next Tuesday.

Dr. Robin Blount is the chief medical officer at Boone Health and helped with the acquisition process. She said the Boone Health team frequently met with the clinic's physicians to determine how to meet both theirs and the community's needs, and Boone Health's executive leadership and clinic director worked with the clinic to make the acquisition possible.

