Broadway actress Sierra Boggess listened and watched Monday as five students at Stephens College performed potential audition pieces for her.
Boggess — an Olivier-nominated performer known for playing Christine Daaé, a leading role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” — worked with the students via Zoom, asking questions and providing feedback.
Boggess not only acknowledged the students’ vulnerability and willingness to work but encouraged them as well.
“So give yourself permission to know that you are enough,” she told Shanti Clark, Danielle Simpson, Megan Dougherty, Kaitlyn Smith and Kennedy Jensen. “There is nothing, there is no other job than that.”
Boggess was the second of four actors participating this month in Stephens’ Broadway Master Class Series. The series, which is open to the public, is aimed at the college’s aspiring theater students.
“I think it helps them because they are able to hear firsthand from people who are at the top of the business now, and it supports what their current teachers are saying,” said Jenn Hemphill, assistant professor and acting program chair of musical theatre at Stephens.
She and her husband, John Hemphill, assistant professor of acting at Stephens, came up with the series, calling on people they've worked with in the theater world.
In addition to Boggess, the actors in the series are Alex Brightman, Christy Altomare and Christiane Noll. John Hemphill was in "School of Rock" on Broadway with Boggess and Brightman and on a national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen" with Noll. Both he and Jenn Hemphill were in "Mamma Mia" on Broadway with Altomare.
The first master class was offered April 12 by Brightman, a writer and actor more recently seen on Broadway in the title role of “Beetlejuice.”
“He said that basically I am one of you, and I am here to support you and work with you,” Jenn Hemphill said. “I am not here to talk at you, but I’m here to collaborate with you in the work.”
Hemphill emphasized this is how teachers and students should interact.
“I love that concept — that teachers are collaborators and they are working together to improve the work,” said Hemphill, who also is executive director of Stephens’ Summer Performing Arts Intensive program. “It’s someone asking questions and leading to help work together so that they can get where they want to go.”
Friday’s master class will be taught by Altomare, who originated the role of Anya in the Broadway production of “Anastasia.”
The April 30 class will be led by Noll, who won a Helen Hayes Award for her portrayal of Mother in the Kennedy Center revival of “Ragtime” on Broadway and starred in the first national tour of “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Community members may register to attend the classes via the college’s website, but registration is capped.