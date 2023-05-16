Building an Indigenous presence in Columbia

Members of the MU community are actively working to cultivate and maintain a presence for indigeneity on campus and in the community.
In the fall of 2022, American Indian or Alaska Native students made up only 58 of the 31,318 students enrolled at MU, according to MU Analytics.
Melissa Horner, the president of MU Four Directions — an Indigenous student and ally group — has been taking action to increase the visibility of Indigenous people in Columbia.
Horner is a citizen of the Manitoba Métis Federation and is a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
In what is now her final year of presidency, the fourth-year doctoral candidate in the Department of Sociology said the two main goals that she hopes to achieve with the student group: to create an affinity space for Indigenous students and to increase the education of indigeneity in the MU area.
To create a safe space for students, Horner said that outside of their formal meetings, the group engages in activities such as beading circles — a space where people use beads and needles to create artwork or other projects. Additionally, the group has held Indigenous literature bookclubs, graduate member celebrations and played Cards Against Decolonization.
“Creating a space of community for Native students on campus, that has always been the sort of first and foremost goal,” Horner said.
The work of MU Four Directions is personal to Horner, who notes she is a first-generation college student.
“I feel a lot of gratitude and some responsibility, too, to create spaces that feel good and support Native people,” Horner said. “College campuses have only been available to Native people for a short amount of time, so I take it very seriously to be able to provide that space for Native presence.”
To aid in the education on Native people and culture in the community, the group has developed several events such as showing of Indigenous films at Ragtag Cinema and open discussions with community members.
One of the group’s largest undertakings was a commission of a mural in the MU Student Center by an Indigenous artist that was put up in March of 2020.
“That (the mural) has been very strategic to communicate to the Mizzou campus and anybody who visits this campus that Native people are here,” Horner said. “We have a contemporary presence that I think can sometimes feel unexpected, because people have such an ingrained idea that Native people exist in the past or in a history book only.”
Dennis Kelley, associate professor in the Department of Classics, Archaeology and Religion at MU, also discussed the efforts to highlight the currency of Native people. Kelley has primarily studied American Indian communities in California since college.
“The reality is that this country has systematically tried to eradicate Native people,” Kelley said. “When you have a powerful nation like the U.S. constantly trying to wipe you out, and yet there are more people now that can speak the language and know their traditions, that are gaining sort of sovereign control over their land than at the turn of the last century, that’s a huge thing to highlight, the resilience of Native people.”
In Missouri, there are no federally recognized tribes due to forced displacement during Indian removal, according to the MU Library.
“Public education in Missouri doesn’t really teach about current Native people at all, and so Four Directions has kind of undertaken some of that responsibility to educate folks about what Native people are up to today,” Horner said.
Horner and members of the faculty are in the process of redesigning the Native American and Indigenous Studies minor at MU, which she said already exists but isn’t well advertised and has a disjointed curriculum.
Kelley teaches an Indigenous religions course and an American Indian religions course. He discussed the idea that a student could mold the minor to their current major to further inform the work that they’re doing.
“The Native American Indigenous Studies minor really incorporates just about everybody on campus, really,” Kelley said. “You can think about health and wellness, you can talk about education, you can talk about animal husbandry, land management, journalism. There’s an indigenous angle to all those things.”
Horner reflected on MU Four Directions’ impact on the community and the campus moving forward.
“If Four Directions went away, I don’t know who would be talking about Native issues, on campus or in Columbia...,” Horner said. “That’s a really scary thought, you know, to think about if Four Directions went away, then what would that leave Mizzou’s campus with? Would Indigenous people just be forgotten?”