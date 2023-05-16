 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Building an Indigenous presence in Columbia

Members of the MU community are actively working to cultivate and maintain a presence for indigeneity on campus and in the community.

In the fall of 2022, American Indian or Alaska Native students made up only 58 of the 31,318 students enrolled at MU, according to MU Analytics.

Melissa Horner, outgoing President of Mizzou Four Directions, sits for a portrait

Melissa Horner, outgoing President of MU Four Directions, sits for a portrait on April 18 at her office in Columbia. Horner is a PhD candidate in the MU Department of Sociology where she teaches courses such as Settler Colonialism and Indigenous Peoples/Native Nations.
Melissa Horner holds a book she uses in classes she teaches

Melissa Horner holds a book she uses in classes on April 18 at her office in Columbia. Horner’s research explores how Native people navigate intergenerational trauma.
A new mural is put up in the Student Center on Wednesday in Columbia

A new mural is put up in the Student Center on Nov. 11, 2020 in Columbia. The piece was commissioned by the student group Four Directions Indigenous Students and Allies. It was created by Yatika Starr Fields.
Melissa Horner looks at her tribal flag

Melissa Horner looks at her tribal flag that hangs on her office wall on April 18 at her office in Columbia. Horner said the flag is important to her because it reminds her of her community outside of MU.
Melissa Horner’s shelf displays items

Melissa Horner’s shelf displays items on April 18 at her office in Columbia. Horner’s areas of study include Indigenous health and healing, intergenerational, historical trauma, settler colonialism and other areas.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Social Justice reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism and Chinese Studies. Reach me at snpwdt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you