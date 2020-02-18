Heads nodded and knees bounced to the rhythm of the music the Rev. C. W. Dawson played from the podium at MU's Ellis Library.
He began his Tuesday lecture with "Wade in the Water," performed by Sweet Honey in the Rock. It set the tone for the rest of the Black History Month event, which focused on the importance of black churches in the struggle for black enfranchisement and liberation.
"The historic black church is the cradle for my spiritual and intellectual being," Dawson said, expressing that it was the place where he "was somebody."
The room filled with Dawson's strong voice as he sang the songs enslaved people used to sing to communicate messages about where to meet, unbeknownst to slave owners.
Dawson emphasized the history of black people and religion, explaining that Africans had been exposed to Christianity before being brought to the U.S. While enslaved African Americans took the Christianity they had seen their owners practice and looked at its texts and stories through their own viewpoint.
"The black church in its infancy in the United States had to meet in the hallows, and the swamps and the back places, because of the law against association," said Dawson.
The secret meetings and feelings of connection with the enslaved people in the Bible's Book of Exodus led to the establishment of black churches after the end of the Civil War and abolition of slavery, he said.
Dawson said these established churches also served as educational centers. Churches encouraged their congregations to vote and helped them pass voting tests put in place after emancipation to restrict blacks from casting ballots.
Dawson, 66, recalls the struggle of his parents when it came to the voting tests, where blacks wanting to vote had to recite speeches such as the Gettysburg Address.
"The women's groups and the men's groups would get together and practice," he said. "Then they would go, 'Alright, say it backwards,' because they knew sometimes the tester would do stuff like that."
The end of Dawson's lecture turned toward the role of churches and voting today. Dawson was fiery when speaking about young people voting despite feelings that their votes may not matter, remembering the sacrifices of both blacks and whites in pursuit of voting rights.
"Have we forgotten how many people were killed, and were lynched, and were tortured, were set on fire?"
Other pastors and reverends in attendance agreed with Dawson that youths need to be told their voices matter and that the communities that churches provide can help.
Dawson repeated the same phrase, which he said was the motto of historically black churches and what separated them from other churches: "I am because we are."