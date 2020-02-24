Humans will have to double food production within the next 20 years to keep up with growing populations, and according to MU’s Provost Latha Ramchand, MU’s college of agriculture could have hand in developing the technology needed to feed future generations.
“The ability to make a difference now is powerful,” she said of the research and innovation happening within MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
Ramchand spoke to a crowd of about 100 attendees Monday at CAFNR’s 150th anniversary celebration.
Faculty, alumni and students attended the event, which took place in Jesse Hall’s rotunda. In addition to Ramchand, CAFNR’s last two deans and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe took turns commending the advances the university has made since it opened its doors in 1870.
“To put things in perspective, in 1870 America was still recovering from the Civil War,” Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of CAFNR, said when he opened the event.
MU’s college of agriculture may look different a century and a half later but, according to Daubert, it is still committed to supporting the state’s top industry — agriculture.
Faculty noted that the future of CAFNR will continue to expand beyond the production side of agriculture.
The dean spoke on the college’s Drive to Distinction initiative, noting three priorities — student success, doubling research on campus and empowering residents of Missouri.
He said the plan should help the college grow to address the current environmental and agricultural crisis: “We take seriously our commitment to help feed the populace without destroying our environment.”
The college’s accomplishments were at the forefront of the night’s speeches — from saving the French wine industry to mitigating soil erosion. Speakers also brought up the numerous large grants and projects the college has in the works, including projects on gene editing in pigs and sustainable agroforestry.
One student, Sean Allen, said that he was drawn in by CAFNR’s history and reputation.
“I knew CAFNR was one of the most proud and historic colleges for what I want to do,” Allen said. “I want to work in the industry but also make a difference, which is a main focus of the faculty here.”