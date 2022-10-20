Students from the Coalition for Body Autonomy spoke with MU administrators Thursday at a town hall meeting about the institution’s response amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
The 10-group coalition joined efforts to demand that MU subsidize free contraceptives for students, end the censorship of the Social Justice Centers on campus and asked for a statement from the institution about abortion access.
“It is hard enough to be a student on your own, and having an unplanned pregnancy is just a burden that people should not have to undertake,” Melissa Tully, a spokesperson for the coalition, said in an interview.
The organization consists of the Coalition of Graduate Workers, Mizzou College Democrats, Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA), OASIS, Queer Liberation Front, Mizzou Queer and Trans POC, Let’s Talk about Sex, Strong Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence (STARS), Mid-Missouri DSA and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.
After the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, a trigger ban in Missouri immediately outlawed abortion except in cases of medical emergency. The law has no exceptions for rape or incest.
“It’s scary, especially as the university doesn’t seem to be doing enough in terms of hazing or reducing sexual assault,” Tully said. “That’s gonna lead to rape, and that’s gonna lead to unplanned pregnancies.”
Tully, who is also a member of YDSA, said she decided to advocate for free birth control, such as condoms and Plan B, on campus after finding out about the initiative at other universities. At Indiana University, for example, students can receive Plan B free of charge from their Student Health Center throughout the 2022-23 school year, she noted.
The demand to end censorship of the Social Justice Centers came about after the organizations received information that student employees were not allowed to talk about public issues such as abortion access, she said.
“For about two weeks after (Roe v. Wade got overturned), I received multiple phone calls a day from both individuals, local organizations, even statewide organizations asking what the Women’s Center had to say and what resources we could offer,” said May Hall, an employee of the center, in the Missouri Students Association town hall meeting. “I had to tell all of them that I was not allowed to say anything or had no comments.”
MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi said students have the right to speak about abortion issues as individuals, but they are asked to refrain from commenting when representing the institution. The university is not taking a position on the matter because it relies on public funding, Choi said.
“We’re mindful of our public support from the state, and we do not weigh in on issues that are political,” he said. “I do that with the best intention for the support of the university.”
The coalition will meet with some institution officials this weekend, said Noura Alhachami, president of STARS.
“Choi has reached out to the coalition to engage in direct dialogue, but he said he won’t speak on the demands,” Alhachami said.
Tully said the coalition is planning a follow-up protest if they do not reach an agreement with the institution by Nov. 7.