MU will begin asking all students, faculty, staff and visitors to show their completed daily COVID-19 symptom checklist starting Monday, according to a campus email.
After completing a daily symptom check, the app will display a "Good to go!" screen that MU community members will show to enter Ellis Library and MizzouRec.
The #CampusClear app was introduced to the MU community in August through a campus email from UM System President and MU Chancellor Mun Choi that introduced some of the COVID-19 policies on campus. This new requirement is in place to contribute to MU's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"Taking a moment to monitor your own health and symptoms is an important step in preventing the spread of the virus among our students, faculty, staff and visitors," Mark Diedrich, UM System director of emergency management, said in a news release. "Checking in with campus community members in high-traffic areas will ensure individuals are following through with this key step."
As of now, the health monitoring checks are only being conducted at select locations. MU is looking to expand the checks to additional high-traffic places on campus based on how the checks go at these two locations, MU spokesperson Liz McCune said.
"We'll have health monitoring stations, right now at two locations: Ellis Library and MizzouRec," McCune said. "As you enter those facilities, there will be individuals there to check your app or if you don't have the app, to do a manual screening."
McCune said the checks didn't start earlier because MU was still planning them. That included hiring and training screeners and getting the proper equipment.
As of Thursday morning, there were 70 active student cases on campus, a 90% decrease from the peak of active student cases Sept. 5. On Wednesday, however, there were 24 new cases, the biggest jump in awhile. The last time there was an increase in active cases over eight was Sept. 29, McCune said. The bump might be due to a local medical provider’s delayed report of older positive tests.
“We’re really proud of the diligence that the campus community has shown in trying to prevent the spread of COVID," McCune said. "When you walk on campus, you see people wearing masks, you see people social distancing, and this is just another step we can take to try to prevent the spread.”