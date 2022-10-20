Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS News, spoke Thursday at the Missouri School of Journalism about the lack of coverage of the election certification process.
Garrett, who graduated from MU in 1984 with degrees in journalism and political science, spoke as part of the Gerald M. Boyd Lecture Series on Politics and Press Responsibility. His lecture focused on themes explored in his new book, “The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of the Big Lie.”
Garrett began his talk by citing his decision to attend the School of Journalism as the most important decision of his life. Before his position at CBS, Garrett served as White House correspondent for Fox News and CNN. He is an active alumnus and the current president of the Missourian Publishing Association, which owns the Columbia Missourian as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, according to a news release from the Journalism School.
In his lecture, Garrett addressed the absence of coverage about the certification process of the 2020 election.
“Election Day, the day itself, is an unimaginably quiet day,” Garrett said. “But it’s not a day when nothing is happening. Something really, really important is happening.”
Garrett said the important thing is the vote counting and certification process, the validity of which has been cast in doubt since the certification of the 2020 election. Garrett called the process “a beautiful moment that I often took for granted,” emphasizing that the system was tested during the most recent election and performed like never before. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, the 2020 presidential election saw the highest voter turnout in U.S. history, he said.
Garrett also said he wrote his most recent book as a love letter to the election administrators who rose to the challenge of the 2020 election mid-pandemic and lamented the treatment they faced after the results were in.
“Not only did they not get a parade,” Garrett said. “Many of them, even to this day, are threatened with violence.”
He also discussed the national disagreement over the 2020 election results.
“This thing that happened in 2020 wasn’t a crime. It wasn’t fraud, and it wasn’t rigged,” Garrett said.
After his 15-minute presentation, Garrett answered questions about his time at the university, his predictions for the 2022 midterms and the impact of social media and disinformation on the U.S. political landscape.
Garrett said he expects a high voter turnout at the midterms but emphasized there could be volatility and unrest as the votes are counted, especially after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
In response to a question about Facebook and Twitter, Garrett said their influence cannot be overstated.
“It’s unfathomable how much they change things, how much it changes information consumption habits, as opposed to news consumption habits,” he said.
He cited the way social media circulates and amplifies information as a key way conspiracy theories and disinformation spread.
Toward the conclusion of the talk, Garrett was asked whether he had hope for U.S. democracy. He cited two moments of “tremendous, tectonic discord” in U.S. politics: the Civil War and the Vietnam War. Both, he said, stirred concern for the functionality of the U.S. and are comparable to what some are feeling now.
“Here’s why I have hope, and I really, really mean this,” Garrett said. “We don’t have a structural problem. We don’t have a war, and we don’t have slavery. We have an election system that’s better than it’s ever been.”