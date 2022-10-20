Major Garrett, chief Washington correspondent for CBS News, spoke Thursday at the Missouri School of Journalism about the lack of coverage of the election certification process.

Garrett, who graduated from MU in 1984 with degrees in journalism and political science, spoke as part of the Gerald M. Boyd Lecture Series on Politics and Press Responsibility. His lecture focused on themes explored in his new book, “The Big Truth: Upholding Democracy in the Age of the Big Lie.”

  Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism.

