As the world grows increasingly concerned that nuclear weapons might be used against Ukraine, globally famous chess champion Garry Kasparov on Friday warned that the situation is the result of decades of apathy toward Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Speaking at Westminster College in Fulton, about 20 miles east of Columbia, Kasparov acknowledged ironically that he was giving his lecture on Putin's 70th birthday.
Kasparov, a famed Russian chess grandmaster and former World Chess Champion who retired in 2005, has become a vocal critic of Putin in recent years. In 2015, he wrote the oddly prescient book "Winter is Coming: Why Vladimir Putin and the Enemies of the Free World Must Be Stopped."
"Today, Oct. 7, is the 70th birthday of Vladimir Putin. Somewhere in Russia, deep in a bunker, the little dictator is celebrating what has become the most dangerous and difficult year of his life," Kasparov said during his speech at America's National Churchill Museum in Fulton.
"The walls are closing in," Kasparov said, "and like every dictator he fears his own people more than anything. I bet he would not even allow a knife in the room to cut the cake."
Kasparov also applauded Ukraine's resolve in the face of Russia's military wrath.
"Ukrainians have reminded us what it is like to sacrifice your land, your family, your freedom," Kasparov said. "This was by no means a certainty. The U.S. and the League of Nations did not expect Ukraine to survive more than a few days."
Kasparov stressed that the Ukraine invasion was not a sudden, surprising venture from Putin, but a methodical act of violence.
"We are paying the price for our apathy, Ukraine is paying the price in blood," Kasparov said. "The war in Ukraine did not begin in February of this year. This war is decades in the making. Thirty years of making concessions that were intended to keep the peace, but only postponed the war."
While the grandmaster kept the focus of his speech on politics rather than chess, he eventually likened the United States' strategy against Russia to the moves performed on his favorite board game.
"This is not chess. But we must look more than a few moves ahead," he said. "We must think beyond Ukraine, beyond Russia, into building a secure and free world."
Attendees of the event appreciated Kasparov's realist outlook on world politics.
"I think it was very good that he said we've always been fighting about peace, but there's not a way to get it all around the world," said Jesus Vela, Westminster College Chess Club president. "There's always going to (be) some tyranny somewhere. Some people just think about the economic states. We should be glad we have freedom, and we should always fight for that."
As part of the ceremony, Kasparov was awarded the title of Churchill Fellow by the American Churchill Museum, and Kasparov promised to continue the fight against tyranny as the war presses forward.