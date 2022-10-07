World famous chess champion Garry Kasparov and Edwina Sandys, an English artist and Winston Churchill’s granddaughter, step through a portion of the Berlin Wall

World famous chess champion Garry Kasparov and Edwina Sandys, an English artist and Winston Churchill’s granddaughter, step through a portion of the Berlin Wall displayed at Westminster College Friday in Fulton. Since his retirement, Kasparov has become an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

 Photo courtesy of Westminster College/Alan Combs Photography

As the world grows increasingly concerned that nuclear weapons might be used against Ukraine, globally famous chess champion Garry Kasparov on Friday warned that the situation is the result of decades of apathy toward Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at Westminster College in Fulton, about 20 miles east of Columbia, Kasparov acknowledged ironically that he was giving his lecture on Putin's 70th birthday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a city editor at the Missourian and an assistant professor at the Missouri School of Journalism. I help students develop, report and write their stories for publication.

Recommended for you