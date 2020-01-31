The Confucius Institute's 2020 Chinese New Year Showcase, scheduled for Friday evening at the Missouri Theatre, was canceled amid health concerns tied to a new virus originating in China.
"Some of the organizers had some recent public health concerns," said Sang Kim, the MU Confucius Institute director. "They just wanted to make sure that everyone is going to be safe."
China has struggled for more than a month to try to contain the outbreak of the new coronavirus, which originated in the Hubei province and its provincial capital, Wuhan. More than a dozen countries have reported cases of the virus.
The decision to cancel the program comes as Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said Friday that they are withholding all flights between China and the U.S. On Thursday, the World Health Organization classified the coronavirus as a global emergency, according to reporting by The Associated Press.
"The visiting students and scholars from China, they didn't want to take any risks with the possibility of some people who might have come back from China over the holiday break," Kim said.
Although the Chinese New Year event was canceled, videos of different performances will be posted on the Confucius Institute's Facebook page, according to an announcement on its website. Kim said these videos should be posted by mid-February, as the institute needs to get photo releases from student performers and their parents.
Kim said there was a collective decision to cancel between the visiting student interns and professors.
"Everyone was really disappointed that they would have to reach that conclusion, but then again, they felt that we need to be better safe than be sorry later," Kim said.
Across the UM System, spokespeople from MU and the University of Missouri-St. Louis reported no university students, faculty or staff traveling in China. One student at the Missouri University of Science & Technology "plans to travel to China and return next week," school spokesperson Sarah Potter said in an email. When this article was published, a University of Missouri-Kansas City spokesperson was still looking into whether anyone connected to the university was in China.
Supervising editors are Fred Anklam Sr. and Hannah Hoffmeister.