Chloe Nielzen wasn't actively planning a protest when she read a series of emails from university officials about drugged drinks and related sexual assaults on campus.
It was only when a national push for rape-free campuses was called for the night of Oct. 5 that she jumped in.
“I was really concerned that there needed to be action on campus,” Nielzen said.
Almost 500 students gathered Oct. 5 in Traditions Plaza to protest ongoing complaints of sexual assault on campus and call for change from the university. Without any experience organizing protests, Nielzen singlehandedly planned and executed the entire event.
Originally from Kansas, Nielzen came to Columbia to attend Stephens College for its acting program. Later, she pivoted to interior design and transferred to MU.
But activism has always been a constant. She has been involved in activism since she was 13, she said, and began joining protests she supported when she was 15 or 16. Since then, she has participated in protests around sexual assault, Black Lives Matter and restructuring the social justice centers on campus.
Organizing the Mizzou Without Sexual Assault protest started with an Instagram message to spread the word, she said, followed by establishing a link tree for resources and a Google form to gather feedback from students.
She assembled a group of volunteers to make signs and pass out supplies that night and then watched a slow trickle of three supporters at 7 p.m. quickly swell into the hundreds.
As the night wore on, the protest chants turned into the sharing of experiences and calling for change on a university, local, state and even national level.
“I would have been happy with 10 people sitting in a circle having a concrete conversation about what changes we see on campus,” Nielzen said.
Now, she says she wants to see more than just disciplinary action at the university level. The long-term goal is to change the perception of survivors and create a more stable and supportive Title IX office from the national level. (When asked for an interview about the protest, the Title IX office declined.)
MU It’s On Us, part of a national movement against sexual assault on college campuses, was an official supporter of the protest. Mackenzie Beaver, the local director, provided advice about building a list of action items to give to the university and opening a dialogue for university communication.
"I thought it was really clear that Chloe was someone who's passionate about sexual assault awareness," Beaver said, "especially with what's been going on recently on the Mizzou campus."
In the wake of the protest, Nielzen has been in contact with the university about the list of action items. The university has organized weekly Monday meetings with Nielzen, Beaver and the director of MU Stronger Together Against Relationship and Sexual Violence.
The meeting also includes representatives from MU Police, the Title IX office, the RSVP center, Vice Chancellor Bill Stackman of the Inclusion, Diversity and Equity office and staff with university communications.
Nielzen said the action items address four issues: preventing sexual assault, survivor support, university and administration transparency about the issue, and inclusivity and acknowledgement of different types of survivors.
The early meetings focused on changing the way campus communication about sexual assault is handled and restructuring the process for students who want to sign up for MU police self-defense classes, Nielzen said.
“I am proceeding in good faith in the university that this is something that they care about,” she said. “That they care about students’ safety and that this is something that they are actually going to address.”
In the second Monday meeting, Nielzen said the group discussed ways to have Stripes continue to provide safe rides home in the face of a declining number of volunteers. Nielzen said the meeting also considered ways to communicate the steps of the Title IX process to students more clearly and effectively.
“It kind of changed into a dialogue in a way that I’ve never seen a protest of that size develop before,” she said. “This really gives the university a good idea of the scope of student support for these issues.”
Nielzen said she wants to continue meeting with the university weekly, but she also needs to maintain good mental and physical health. Self-care, for both herself and other survivors, is just as important as the university dialogue.
“You can’t pour from an empty cup but be there for those you love when you can,” she said.
Nielzen doesn’t call herself an activist since for her it feels performative, but she wants to continue to show support in activism about the issues of sexual assault and more.
“I’m a person that cares about other people, and I show that through my actions,” she said.