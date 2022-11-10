As reports of white supremacist messaging on campus flyers circulate on social media, MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi and the MU Faculty Council both put out statements condemning racism and discrimination.

In an email sent to MU students and faculty Thursday, Choi denounced “acts of intolerance on campus” and condemned racism and discrimination. The statement comes two weeks after reports of white supremacist messages were found on flyers around campus. The incident gained traction on social media after a campus organization, the Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted about the flyers on Instagram.

