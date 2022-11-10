As reports of white supremacist messaging on campus flyers circulate on social media, MU Chancellor and UM System President Mun Choi and the MU Faculty Council both put out statements condemning racism and discrimination.
In an email sent to MU students and faculty Thursday, Choi denounced “acts of intolerance on campus” and condemned racism and discrimination. The statement comes two weeks after reports of white supremacist messages were found on flyers around campus. The incident gained traction on social media after a campus organization, the Mizzou Young Democratic Socialists of America, posted about the flyers on Instagram.
Choi’s email doesn’t name that incident as the reason for his response and doesn’t point to any particular instance of racism or discrimination on campus.
Also Thursday, the Faculty Council voted to approve a statement condemning the contents of the flyers, noting that the messages “incorrectly convey that White identities are marginalized or oppressed.”
Choi stated in his email that he stands with the Faculty Council’s response, preemptively assuming that the council would approve the statement.
“The flyers’ messages are intended to divide and further marginalize the identities who historically and currently are oppressed and marginalized,” the Faculty Council’s statement said.