MU will hire a “bare minimum” of 150 new faculty members over the next five years as part of a broader effort to improve its reputation in research, UM System President Mun Choi said.
In an interview Friday with the Missourian, Choi said he would elaborate on that expansion plan Tuesday, when he is scheduled to deliver a State of the University address. The speech, which will be streamed online, is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Jesse Auditorium.
In that speech, Choi, who is also chancellor of MU, will be making announcements on enrollment, state funding and research development.
He said he would be focusing on “investing” the university’s resources with a 10-year plan called MizzouForward that was first announced late last year. MizzouForward includes the plan to hire at least 150 additional faculty members over five years.
“MizzouForward is a concrete plan that includes $1.5 billion for the next 10 years that would focus on hiring new faculty and staff,” he said, “and providing additional support for all current faculty and staff to improve our research performance and increase student success.”
He added that more faculty could be hired in years six through 10 if the university’s revenue increases sufficiently.
Choi said he hopes such investment would “increase student success,” measured in terms of graduation rates, undergraduate research, more opportunities for applying to national honors and more national and postdoctoral fellowships. MU has produced 35 Fulbright Scholars since 2010 and only one Rhodes Scholar since the scholarship’s foundation.
The research areas the plan would focus on are “three grand challenge areas,” namely NextGen Precision Health, engineering and science “for a sustainable world” and “to create an equitable and civil society through ideas and culture,” Choi said.
Choi plans to make the State of the University address, which was last delivered in 2019 by then-Chancellor Alexander Cartwright, an annual event going forward.
Other highlights discussed include COVID-19, efforts to recruit faculty of color and relations with faculty members.
COVID-19
Choi said the university was “very pleased” at the “very low” number of cases among students and faculty. According to the Show Me Renewal website, 11 students, faculty and staff have reported a positive COVID-19 test result in the past 10 days as of March 10.
He also said in-person teaching and absence of a masking requirement will continue in the future, while the number of in-person activities will “return fully” to the pre-pandemic level by the end of this semester.
Recruiting and retaining a diverse faculty
In 2021, MU employed 82 African American professors, about 4% of its faculty. This was an increase of 28 individuals from 2012. However, there was only a one-person increase in the number of African American professors on a tenure track.
Overall, 68% of all professors were white and 18% of all professors were Asian in 2021.
Choi gave generalized answers when talking about the ways the university would attract and retain a diverse faculty. He said the university would “provide the support” faculty members need in terms of “resources to pursue their research and teaching,” interactions with “collaborators that they work with at the university” and “compensation.”
“Compensation is also a very key factor,” he said.
When asked how his recent decision to cut salaries for some tenured faculty could foster an environment for attracting more faculty, Choi said he was “not concerned about not being able to attract or retain faculty members.” He also stated the university plans to hire 60 tenured and tenure-track faculty members this year.
“They see the kind of investments that we’re making,” he said. “Not only are we hiring more tenured, tenure-track faculty, of the $1.5 billion, we’re gonna be investing $500 million in salary increases for faculty and staff.”
Relations with faculty
Choi also talked about the recent faculty-wide vote to reverse his policy of cutting tenured faculty pay by up to 25%. The online poll, sent out by the MU Faculty Council, yielded a result of 78% vote calling for Choi to reverse his policy.
In the same poll, 87% of respondents voted for a resolution for shared policy governance with Choi. In response to that, Choi said the Faculty Council and department chairs are “engaged in developing the workload policy for 9-month faculty members” that will determine how the salary reductions will be implemented.
A task force that some Faculty Council members served on has worked with the administration to come up with a workload policy.
“That’s an ongoing dialogue that’s happening right now,” Choi said. “The fact is, we are having a dialogue now, and (we are) seeking the input for us to make the decision.”