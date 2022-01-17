Columbia College alum, WWII veteran Gen. Charles McGee dies at 102

Columbia College alumnus retired Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee died Sunday at the age of 102.
Remembered as a man dedicated to service, McGee enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1942 and was sent to train with the African American pilots who are now known as the Tuskegee Airmen. His military experience includes over 6,000 flight hours and 409 combat missions, according to a letter from Columbia College about McGee’s death.
“He was an extremely tremendous human being,” said retired Air Force Col. Mike Randerson, a fellow Columbia College graduate and close friend of McGee. “He promoted education. He promoted aviation, and he promoted harmony.”
In addition to serving during World War II, McGee also flew combat tours in Korea and Vietnam, and he was a leader for much of his military career.
He commanded the 44th Fighter Bomber Squadron from 1951 to 1953 in the Philippines during the Korean War. He also commanded the 7230th Support Squadron in Italy from 1961 to 1963 and the 16th Training Squadron from 1967 to 1968. McGee was assigned to command Richard-Gebaur Air Reserve Base in Kansas City, making him the first Black commander of a domestic Air Force Wing.
“He is one of the most accomplished people that I have ever met in his field,” Randerson said.
McGee retired from the Air Force in 1973 and received several awards for his service. He then worked as the director of Wheeler Airport in Kansas City and ultimately decided to go back to school. He graduated from Columbia College-Kansas City in 1978.
Randerson called him a “tremendous spokesperson for education.”
In recent years, McGee was honored for his dedication to education in addition to his military career. In 2009, the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee Scholarship was established at Columbia College to help veterans receive their college degrees. According to Randerson, the college typically awards up to five $1,000 scholarships every year in his name. In 2011, McGee was inducted into the National Aviation Hall of Fame.
Columbia College bestowed McGee with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree in December 2014. On Dec. 7, 2020, the college named the Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee ‘78 House, which is now home to the Ousley Family Veterans Service Center.
“He came back and gave an outstanding lecture on the history of the Tuskegee Airmen,” Randerson said, “and it was just a wonderful chronology of what it was like to be an African American trying to become an aviator in what was then mostly a segregated Army Air Corps.”
According to Keith Glindemann, senior director of military and veteran services at Columbia College, students and faculty alike enjoyed his speeches.
“I found it humbling to be in his presence,” Glindemann said. “(He was) a soft spoken man, but you hung on every word because his words had meaning to them.”
In December 2019, McGee was promoted from colonel to brigadier general through a congressional act signed by then-President Donald Trump. McGee received his stars from Trump in an Oval Office ceremony Feb. 4, 2020, and attended the State of the Union as a guest later that night.
The general aviation terminal at Wheeler Airport was named in his honor in June 2021. The Federal Aviation Administration named three navigation waypoints — “Tuskegee,” “Airman,” and “McGee” — at Kansas City International Airport to commemorate McGee.
“He took time to notice all those around him,” Randerson said. “He really never spoke much about his accomplishments. You would have to ask very specifically, and he would gladly answer any questions. But he was not one to tout his own accomplishments. He was just a wonderful person.”
Many will remember McGee’s accomplishments and service for the years to come.
“When we look at who our true heroes are and people we should emulate and we should use as our mentors,” Glindemann said, “Brig. Gen. McGee was all of those things, and his legacy will continue on.”