Columbia College's commencement ceremony May 1 will now be held in person, a change from the previous plans to hold a ceremony virtually.
MU is giving the college access to the Mizzou Arena, where the commencement ceremonies will be held socially distanced. Columbia College did not have a large enough facility of its own to hold a ceremony following the social distancing measures.
"We’re grateful to the University of Missouri for offering a venue that will allow the graduates, as well as their loved ones, to celebrate their persistence and accomplishments in a safe and socially distanced manner," interim President David Russell said in the announcement.
There will be two ceremonies held May 1, according to the announcement. Students from the Robert W. Plaster School of Business will attend at 11 a.m. and students from the School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences and the School of Natural Sciences and Mathematics will attend at 2:15 p.m.
Graduates will be given up to six tickets assigned to specific seats for family members only. These seats make up a pod, which will be distanced from other families. Both ceremonies will be livestreamed for family members and friends who are unable to attend, according to the release.
Columbia College canceled commencement ceremonies last spring and fall because of the pandemic.