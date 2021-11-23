Columbia College will offer reduced-cost courses to employees of local company Columbia Safety and Supply as part of a new partnership. Courses will be offered at a 15% discount to the company's 130 employees, according to a news release Tuesday from the college.
Employees may enroll in online and evening courses. Their spouses may enroll at a discount as well, Andrea Seeley, human resources manager for Columbia Safety and Supply, said in the release.
Columbia Safety and Supply sells safety and fall protection equipment for at-height industries such as window cleaning. It is part of the larger corporation GME Supply but has maintained its headquarters in Columbia since its founding.
Columbia College's eight-week sessions allow those enrolled to complete degree programs quickly, providing students with the opportunity to earn an associate degree in as short as 20 months. The college also accepts a wide range of transfer credits from other accredited institutions.
Students enrolled in the college's online and evening courses will also have access to its Truition program, which offers textbooks at no cost and removes additional fees.