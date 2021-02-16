Columbia College will hold a virtual commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. May 1. It will replace a planned in-person event, according to a news release from the college.
The move is meant to help contain the spread of COVID-19, the release stated.
“Hosting our commencement ceremony in a virtual format is not ideal," Interim President David Russell said in the release. "However, it is consistent with our continued focus on keeping the members of our campus community healthy and safe."
Students will have the opportunity to upload photos or video clips that will run as their names are announced. Guest speakers and special music will still be featured. Caps and gowns will be provided at students request, and each graduate will be sent an alumni pin with their diploma.
MU has not yet announced its plans for spring commencements.
Columbia College also canceled commencement ceremonies last spring and fall because of the pandemic.