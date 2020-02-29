Standing at a booth with colorful notebooks, bags and stationery, Kendra Jones described the feeling of being back home in Columbia: cold.
Jones, who has lived in Texas for about eight years now, returned for the Columbia College Black Expo to promote her business, G&G Paper Co. She said that even though the weather is cold, being home is “warm in company.”
On her various products, Jones features her art of African American women and children with empowering sayings around them like “Conquer from Within” and “Be Fearlessly Authentic.”
When she started the business, she focused on children’s products inspired by her two daughters and has since expanded into products for adults. She wanted her daughters, whose middle names — Golden and Grace — inspired the company’s name, to be able to see products that represented them.
“It’s always important to patronize businesses that essentially look like you,” Jones said.
At the third annual Columbia College Black Expo, 28 black-owned businesses promoted their services. Vendors set up tables in the Southwell Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and chatted about businesses in attendance including food, interior design and boutiques.
The room was filled with smells of candles and body oils from CoMo Hair Bundles and Body Oils LLC, samosas and Philly cheesesteaks. Various booths featured racks of clothes, bright bags and colorful jewelry.
In the corner of the room, Lorenzo Shephard of Pro Kutz Elite alternated between giving haircuts in his barber chair and giving out seasoning samples. Shephard has been cutting hair since he was about 14, and Pro Kuts opened its doors in 2011.
In the past few years, at the urging of one of his customers, he has expanded into the culinary world and established Renz Barber seasoning line.
This was Shephard’s first year at the expo.
“It’s really good to see that this town is growing businesses; black businesses are starting to grow,” Shephard said.
It was also Nanny’s Early Learning Center’s first year attending the expo. Diane Coleman, the owner and director of the business, said that the event was not only a way to showcase African American businesses to the public but also allowed the owners to support and connect with one another.
“The majority of these places I didn’t know existed; maybe about five of them,” Coleman said. “It’s truly eye-opening to know that there’s so much out there.”
Coleman said she began the child care service in 2004. She started out doing a day care in her home that was licensed for up to 10 children, then grew to a day care with 20 kids and moved to her own building. With a recent expansion in October, she now has 110 children from birth to age 12 enrolled.
She said her goal is to connect with more than just the children.
“We’re like a family,” Coleman said. “When they come through the door, we get to know the mom, the dad, the kids.”
Marsha Thompson, the chair for the event and a member of Columbia College’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, coordinated with the 28 vendors that participated in the event, which is up from last year’s 22 vendors.
This year, live entertainment was added to the event including dancers from a local Christian elementary school, a poetry reading and a violin performance.
“We just want to make sure each year that the community is aware of our local black-owned businesses and in surrounding areas as well,” Thompson said. “We just want to get that awareness out, and we want to show support.”