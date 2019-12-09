Students and alumni reunited at Columbia College on Monday to celebrate the 45th anniversary of its evening campus, which was founded in 1974.
As the first institution in Columbia to launch an evening education program, Columbia College has seen more than 9,400 alumni graduate from the program, according to a press release from the college.
In the 1970s, an evening campus was still a new concept.
Preston Bass was one of the earliest evening campus students in Columbia. In 1978, Bass was a daytime police officer and a nighttime student. The former criminal prevention officer at the Columbia Police Department studied for a bachelor's degree in administration of criminal justice to enrich his professional knowledge. He then worked for Columbia Public Schools for 17 years and retired as a coordinator of safety and security in 2011.
The program is dedicated to working adults and nontraditional students who, like Bass, cannot attend daytime educational classes . Many adults have found a way to continue their education by participating in this program.
Vicki Brooks, an adjunct professor of the program, has been teaching evening courses since 1988. She recalled a top student of hers, who was initially shy when it came to returning back to school, but broke from her shell. That student later graduated with honors.
"She blossomed and changed," Brooks said. "The opportunity to attend classes in the evening literally transformed her life."
Carol Winkler, a "star student" of Brooks', was a working mom of a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old in 1993. She had a full-time office job and studied for a bachelor's degree in business and finance after her workday. After three years, she earned the diploma, along with promotions and raises. Winkler is now on the Columbia College Board of Trustees.
Balancing work and study can be some of the many challenges evening students face.
"It takes determination, planning and perseverance for adults to stay with the study," Winkler said, "because you have a lot of obstacles that come in your way."
"You do have late-night studying and cramming in here and there," she added.
Lisa Connor-Collier, an alumna of the program, is now a retention adviser for students who are on the same path as she once was.
"I assist them with course selection and try to keep them in school," Connor-Collier said. "If they're having problems, we listen to the problem and then develop a time management plan."
Winkler said it is the support from the college and short class periods that encourage the evening students to push on and finish their degrees.
"You only do like two, one or two classes at a time," Winkler said, "But you get there and you go, 'I did it! I can do this again!' And then you go another segment. And pretty soon you're like, 'I did do this. I'm done!'"
She thinks the short-term coursework makes students' goals seem achievable.
According to Columbia College's evening campus web page, the next session will begin Jan. 6. Applications are still open online.
