Players stretched and kicked balls back-and-forth Sunday afternoon on R. Marvin Owens Field at Columbia College, warming up for a charity kickball tournament that would benefit Relay for Life.
Columbia College's sports and event marketing class organized the event, “Cougars Kickin’ Cancer.” The semester-long class of 15 students is led by Columbia College instructor Brandi Herrman, who teaches by having students create their own fundraising event.
"My biggest thing is that I want students to come out of my classes ready to do this in the real world," Herrman said. "Every year is a little challenging, but every year is incredibly rewarding to see the students come together, make something happen and raise money for a good cause."
Thirteen teams made up of Columbia College and local high school students signed up to participate.
The Mid-Missouri Kickball League donated kickballs for the event and participated as a team. League owner Adriana Neiman played with 12 of her friends from different teams in the league.
"I think everyone is impacted by cancer, so the beneficiary of this is a no-brainer," she said.
Columbia College sophomore Jared Reid Watson played for the "International Cougars."
"My aunt has breast cancer and ovarian cancer and has been going through it for a long time, so I'm doing this to sort of support her," Watson said.
Rock Bridge High School student Cooper Greenwood participated in the tournament with other high school students on a team called "Kickin' Balls."
"I got invited to play and I thought this would be a fun experience to come out with my friends and have some friendly competition, raise money and play a fun childhood game," Greenwood said.
This is the second year the Columbia College class has done a kickball event. Previous classes organized knocker ball and cornhole tournaments.
The class split up into three different teams to prepare for this event. One group handled sponsorship, another advertised the tournament around Columbia and the third ran the tournament on game day.
Mark Haire, a student on the third team, said students oversaw the event by setting up the field, making sure the concessions were ready and doing other tasks throughout the day.
"It has been quite a process and has taken a lot of team effort and communication," Haire said. "We have been working on this for 10 weeks, since the start of the semester."
The class decided to work closely with Columbia College's Relay for Life team.
"We have consecutively been the largest fundraising team for Relay for Life in Boone County for about three or four years now," said Columbia College Assistant Director of Development Mitch Gosney. "We're really excited to partner with the Columbia College class this year and help them to get experience and raise money for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society."
The tournament's fundraising goal was $2,500, but the student organizers believed they had exceeded their goal by the start of the event.
