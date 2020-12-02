Columbia College and the Columbia Housing Authority introduced an educational partnership Monday to provide participants in the CHA’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program a discounted tuition rate.
Tuition rates are reduced by 10% and available to participants who take either online classes or evening classes at Columbia College’s main campus, according to a news release.
Columbia Housing Authority’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program is free and helps participants reach personal goals with a five-year plan. Goals include earning a post-secondary degree, starting a new career, starting a business, becoming a homeowner, reducing debt and improving credit, according to its website.
“The Columbia Housing Authority believes no dream is too big, too small or out of reach,” CHA Chief Operating Officer Andrea Tapia said in the news release. “Self-sufficiency does not stop with housing; that is where it begins.”
Participants of the program will also have access to the college’s Truition program, which aims to provide a transparent cost by eliminating all fees and providing books for free. Columbia College will also offer the Virtual Education Initiative this spring, offering course-by-course options to enroll in either in-person or virtual sections.
“CHA’s goals are to help their families get back to where they want to be with an outstanding education,” said Bryan McCarthy, director of recruiting and partnerships at Columbia College. “That is exactly what our students are trying to do, get a leg up in the world. We’re trying to make that as accessible as possible.”
Columbia College offers classes during several sessions lasting eight weeks each, allowing students to quickly complete their degree. Students can earn an associate’s degree in 20 months, a bachelor’s degree in three and a half years and a master’s degree in 12 months.
“Our goal is to help make education more accessible for the families participating in the program,” McCarthy said.