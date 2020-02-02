A Columbia College alumnus will be one of four World War II veterans honored during the coin toss before the Super Bowl on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the NFL.
Col. Charles McGee, 100, will physically toss the coin before the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. According to the release, he will be recognized at the event, along with Staff Sgt. Odón Sanchez Cardenas, Lt. Col. Samuel Lombardo and Cpl. Sidney Walton.
McGee was a student at the University of Illinois studying engineering when he left the program to enlist in the Tuskegee Airmen program in 1942, according to a Tuskegee Airmen news release.
According to the NFL, McGee went on to fly tactical, strategic and combat missions throughout WWII in Germany, Austria, Czechoslovakia and the Balkans. In 1944, he flew support on a successful top-secret mission to rescue 1,000 prisoners of war in Bucharest, Romania.
McGee flew in a total of three wars: WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. According to the NFL's release, the U.S. Congress recently passed a bill authorizing McGee's honorary promotion to Brigadier General, which was signed into law Dec. 20, 2019.
McGee enrolled in Columbia College at its Kansas City campus to complete his college education, according to Columbia College spokesperson Sam Fleury. He graduated in 1978 at age 58, 40 years after his initial enrollment at the University of Illinois. According to the Tuskegee Airmen news release, receiving an education had always been a lifelong goal.
Dr. Scott Dalrymple, president of Columbia College and friend of McGee, said helping nontraditional college students like McGee is a huge part of the Columbia College mission.
"We're proud of our students who persevere," Dalrymple said in a phone interview Sunday. "Many of those students have gone through a number of obstacles in their lives, so it has taken them a little longer. Colonel McGee is an example — he was pretty busy for those 58 years."
Dalrymple said McGee returns fairly often to visit the Columbia campus and plans to return this spring for the unveiling of Columbia College's new building, McGee House. The new structure will host the Ousley Family Veterans Service Center.
"It's going to be a place that's all their own," Dr. Dalrymple said. "It's something we've been in the works with for months, and we're really excited that the Colonel is getting this amazing honor."
The coin toss event will be nationally televised by Fox Network before the game at 5:30 p.m.
