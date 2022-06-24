Gerald Brouder didn't fly first class unless whomever he was traveling with did, too — even though he had compiled years of upgrades traveling to different campuses as the president of Columbia College.
Retired Air Force Col. Mike Randerson, a member of the Columbia College Board of Trustees and former vice president for adult higher education, worked 18 years directly for Brouder at the college. He said the pair often flew together traveling to the college's locations, which at the time were in 13 other states.
After a couple years flying in economy seats, Randerson said he received a free first-class upgrade. Knowing that Brouder had been traveling for much longer than he had, Randerson asked the former president if he could've been flying first class all this time.
Brouder said yes.
"That's just indicative of the kind of person he was," Randerson said. "Very, very considerate and thoughtful."
Brouder died Wednesday in Columbia. He was 79.
According to a message sent by Columbia College President David Russell to faculty, staff and students regarding Brouder's passing, he was one of the college's longest-tenured presidents, serving from 1995 until his retirement in 2013. He was the second president in the college's 171-year history to receive emeritus status.
The statement said Brouder, a Chicago native, first served in the medical corps in the Army and later earned a doctorate in nursing.
"I think he always had that compassion as a nurse at heart," Randerson said. "I think he never, never forgot how to treat people."
Randerson, a longtime friend of Brouder's, said his legacy goes beyond the college and well into the Columbia community. Most notably, Randerson said, Brouder was the fundraising chair for Tolton Regional Catholic High School.
Both Randerson and the college announcement said Brouder was admired for his contributions to the sciences, commitment to fiscal responsibility and dedication to academic excellence.
To honor Brouder's passion for teaching and science, a state-of-the-art science facility was named after him and his wife just months after his retirement: the Gerald T. and Bonnie M. Brouder Science Center.
"He was just a great gentleman," Randerson said. "He was one of the finest gentleman I've known."
A visitation for Brouder will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W, and a funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 903 Bernadette Drive.