Missouri National Guard members and their families are now eligible to receive discounted tuition to Columbia College.
Columbia College announced Friday a new partnership with the Missouri National Guard Association (MONGA) that will benefit 12,500 soldiers and their families. The tuition discount is in accordance with the college's promise to serve military members at the highest level, according to a news release.
“The Missouri National Guard Association is honored to partner with Columbia College,” said Larry Crowder, executive director of MONGA. “This partnership directly benefits our soldiers, airmen, and their families seeking education opportunities at the undergraduate and graduate level."
Established in 1947, MONGA provides united representation for all Army and Air National Guard members and their families to improve their quality of life.
“Serving those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces has been at the heart of everything we do as a college since 1973 when we launched our first military location,” said Bryan McCarthy, director of Recruiting and Enrollment for Columbia College. “The opportunity to collaborate with MONGA and help its members achieve their educational goals is truly a pride point for CC.”
In 2019, Columbia College served over 6,500 military-related students. The college helps students graduate quickly by offering six eight-week class sessions, allowing students to earn an associate degree in 20 months, a bachelor’s degree in three and a half years and a master’s degree in 12 months.
Columbia College has helped students reach their goals in higher education for the past 170 years since its establishment in 1851 in Columbia. The private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences college takes pride in its small classes, quality educational programs and experienced faculty.
Any questions or concerns about the partnership can be directed to Crowder at mongahelpsu@gmail.com or Kelsey Anderson, assistant director of Business Partnerships with Columbia College at kaanderson@ccis.edu.